Wins were hard to find in Saturday’s Blue Hawk Invitational track meet on the Dickinson State University campus – at least for the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowman County finished sixth in overall team scoring in the girls competition with 69 points.
Beulah won the meet with 110.5 points – just one more than Williston (109.5).
Watford City placed third with 98 points, followed by Dickinson (88.5) and Dickinson Trinity (74).
The Bulldogs finished ahead of Mott-Regent/New England (68), Richardton-Taylor (56), Grant County/Flasher (35) and Harding County (14). Hettinger-Scranton (13) and Glen Ullin/Hebron (4.5) closed out the 12-team field.
The Bulldogs got a taste of victory twice, with Avrie Nohava tying for first in the high jump with three other athletes after clearing 4 feet nine inches.
The other victory came in the 4x800 relay with the foursome of Rhyann Heyen, Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland and Jaci Fischer combining for a time of 10:47.86 – almost three seconds faster than the team from Dickinson in second place.
In the 4x400 relay, the quartet of Esmerelda Madrigal, Jenna Buchholz, Sophia Headley and Claire Stafford ran a 4:34.25 to place fifth.
In the 4x200 relay, the Bowman County foursome of Madrigal, Buchholz, Headley and Ellie Powell placed fifth with a time of 1:54.30.
In the 4x100 relay, Bowman County took fourth with Clair Stafford, Madeline Stafford, Kennedi Blankenbaker and Avrie Nohava having a time of 56.79 for the event.
In the long jump, Powell set a personal record with a leap of 17 feet 1 inch. Eighth grader Sophie Headley was seventh with a 16-0 effort. Freshman Claire Stafford leaped 15-0 to tie for 13th in the event.
Powell also tied for second in the triple jump with a personal best of 32-6.
Madrigal placed second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.7 seconds.
AllieRae Stotts placed seventh in the 100 meter hurdles (19-1), a new personal record for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.