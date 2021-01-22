Led by 22 points from Andrea Rodakowski, Bowman County easily picked up a 63-37 non-regional triumph over visiting Grant County Saturday afternoon.
The win improved Bowman County’s season record to 7-2 record with only a narrow loss to Beulah in the season opener and a 54-50 road loss to Faith blemishing their record.
The Bulldogs opened a 15-9 lead after one quarter and held a narrow 25-22 halftime advantage.
It was in the third quarter the game changed.
Rodakowski exploded for 12 of her points to trigger a scoring a 25-point scoring run in the third quarter, helping to break the game open while holding the visiting Coyotes to just four points.
The hosts held a 50-26 lead going into the final quarter.
While Rodakowski led all scorers with 22 points, Ellie Powell added 14 points.
Jaci Fischer got eight of her 12 points in the explosive third quarter run, including a pair of three pointers.
The team finished with eight players scoring in the win, including five by Bailey Peterson, and three points each from Avrie Nohava and Jayda Miller. Both Alison Hoff and Raegan Honeyman scored two in the victory.
Isabelle Boyer led the Coyotes in scoring with 14 points, while Sam Ellison added eight and Anna Schatz finished with four. Delaney Hoffman hit a long-range basket for all of her three points.
Madison Zimmerman, Dani Gothright, Zoey Heid and Christy Finch each had two points in the loss.
The loss dropped the Grant County record for the season to 5-5.
After Tuesday’s (Jan. 19) home game against Killdeer, the Bulldogs will stay home to face Mott-Regent (Jan. 21) and Belle Fourche (Jan. 23) before a road trip to Hettinger Jan. 25 pits the Bulldogs against the rival Night Hawks.
Bowman County will have a chance to avenge its loss to Beulah with a road trip Jan. 28 against the Lady Miners.
The games are tentative, depending on weather conditions or possible COVID-19 impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.