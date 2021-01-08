Bowman County improved to 4-1 for the 2020 part of the season and demonstrated a numerical palindrome in the process with a 63-36 victory over visiting Haven Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 30) in Solberg gym.
Playing in the early afternoon, the Bulldogs jumped on the Bison early, but it was in the middle two periods the hosts pounded the Bison with 39 points.
That turned a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter into a decisive 49-24 advantage for the hosts.
It was Andrea Rodakowski ripping through the Bison defenses for 23 points. In the second quarter, Rodakowski scored 10 of her points in the second quarter, with six coming at the free throw line after being fouled.
The Bulldogs finished the game with 11 players scoring, with Ellie Powell adding seven along with both Jaci Fischer and Jayda Miller putting in six points each. Sophia Headley scored five, while Alison Hoff and Jocelyn Kulseth each added three. Claire Stafford, Avrie Nohava and Carmen Burke each putting in two points.
Laini Carr led the Bison in scoring with 14 points, while Paige Erhardt added 10.
The Bowman County win improved the team to 4-1 for the season while also getting off to a 2-1 start and fourth place in Region 7 play.
Beulah and Dickinson Trinity have unbeaten 2-0 record in regional play, followed by Heart River (1-0) as of Jan. 3 standings.
Hazen dropped to 1-1 in regional play with the loss to Bowman County. New England, Beach, Mott-Regent and Richardton-Taylor started the new year winless, while Killdeer, Hettinger-Scranton and Glen Ullin/Hebron had not played a regional contest.
Bowman County hosts Richardton-Taylor Thursday Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., then travels to Faith in South Dakota Friday evening for a 6:30 p.m. contest at the Faith Community Center.
The team will host Harding County Jan. 12 in a 7 p.m. contest, then travel to Beach Jan. 14 before hosting Grant County at 4:30 p.m. two days later.
