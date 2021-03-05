The Cardinals found they had a big problem Friday in Minot in the consolation semifinal game at the Minot Dome.
Just how to handle Hettinger-Scranton senior Samantha Oase proved to be a big problem for Langdon Area/Munich/Edmore.
It took two players to match the future Black Hills State University player in Friday's contest as Oase hit for 21 points on offense, while grabbing eight rebounds in the 51-37 decision.
In two losses in the state tournament, Oase has already scored 35 points as the Night Hawks will play Glenburn Saturday at noon (CT) in the seventh place game.
Bailee Pierce had eight points in Thursday's loss, including the team's only long-distance basket of the game.
Allyson Schalesky, Laela Jensen, Casitee Miller, Beth Lien and Ella Jensen each added two points to the Night Hawks scoring.
For the Cardinals, it took Morgan Freije and Jaya Henderson combined to balance out the impact of Oase in the scoring. Freije had 12 points and Henderson finished with 10 points.
Cora Badding added nine for the Cardinals while Lexis Olson and Kaylee Lowery each put in six.'
Jalynn Swanson scored four, while Marlee Hetletved and Meredith Romfo had two points.
The Cardinals started off by scoring the first points and holding a narrow 9-8 edge after one quarter.
The Cards pulled ahead in the second quarter by a 16-10 margin to hold a 25-18 halftime lead.
The Night Hawks came back in the third quarter, outscoring the Cards 15-13 to cut the lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
The Night Hawks cut the lead to five points early in the fourth, but the Cards were able to pull away in the final minutes to claim the win.
The big 14-point winning margin came in the final 20 seconds of the contest.
The Cards had a 26-18 advantage in the paint as well as a 16-4 edge in second chance baskets. But it was the 17-4 edge in points coming off the bench where the Cards held the biggest advantage.
The win improved the Cards to 19-7 for the year, while Hettinger-Scranton fell to 20-6.
In Saturday's game, the Night Hawks will play the Glenburn Panthers (23-3) after the Panthers lost Thursday to Kenmare by a 40-27 score.
Consolation Semifinal
Kenmare 40, Glenburn 27
Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 52, Hettinger/Scranton 37
Semifinals
Grafton Spoilers vs. Wilton-Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Central Cass High School vs. Carrington High School, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 6:
7th place game: Glenburn vs. Hettinger/Scranton, noon
5th place game: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs. Kenmare, 2:30 p.m.
3rd place game: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.
