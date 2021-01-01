106
Taylor Wanner (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by fall over Cade Lemmel (Sturgis Brown JV) 2-2 (Fall 1:42)
•Quarterfinal - Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by fall over Roy Antrim (Faith) 2-4 (Fall 2:19)
•Semifinal - Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown JV) 11-3 (Dec 10-5)
•1st Place Match - Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 5-0 won by major decision over Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 (MD 12-2)
113
Austin Wanner (4-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0 won by fall over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-2 (Fall 1:31)
•Quarterfinal - Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0 won by decision over D`Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 3-1 (Dec 6-2)
•Semifinal - Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0 won by fall over Jakob Long (Faith) 3-4 (Fall 2:54)
• 1st Place Match - Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0 won by fall over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 6-4 (Fall 1:34)
113
Karsen Kulseth (3-2) placed 4th.
•Quarterfinal - Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 6-4 won by decision over Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2 (Dec 7-1)
•Cons. Round 1 - Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2 won by fall over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-2 (Fall 2:17)
•Cons. Round 2 - Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2 won by fall over Landon Dumas (Killdeer) 0-2 (Fall 0:38)
•Cons. Semi - Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2 won by fall over Jakob Long (Faith) 3-4 (Fall 2:26)
•3rd Place Match - D`Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 3-1 won by forfeit over Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2 (For.)
120
Caleb Sarsland (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 13.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0 won by fall over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 (Fall 5:36)
•Round 2 - Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by major decision over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8 (MD 14-5)
•Round 3 - Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by fall over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5 (Fall 4:51)
126
Emery Noll (3-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3 (Fall 3:27)
•Round 2 - Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6 (Fall 2:55)
•Round 3 - Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3 (Fall 1:02)
138
Kolby Sperry (3-1) placed 3rd.
•Quarterfinal - Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by fall over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-2 (Fall 4:26)
•Semifinal - Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 5-1 won by fall over Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 (Fall 3:05)
•Cons. Semi - Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by fall over Aaron Campbell (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 0-3 (Fall 1:27)
•3rd Place Match - Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1 won by decision over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-2 (Dec 9-2)
138
Tucker Strand (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
•Quarterfinal - Tucker Strand (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by fall over Aaron Campbell (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 0-3 (Fall 1:01)
•Semifinal - Tucker Strand (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by fall over Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown JV) 1-2 (Fall 2:23)
•1st Place Match - Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 5-1 won by fall over Tucker Strand (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 (Fall 2:43)
145
Riggs Rotenberger (2-2) placed 4th.
•Quarterfinal - Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1 won by fall over Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2 (Fall 3:39)
•Cons. Round 1 - Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2 won by fall over Cody Zentner (Lemmon/McIntosh) 0-3 (Fall 0:13)
•Cons. Semi - Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2 won by tech fall over Birch Bang (Killdeer) 2-2 (TF-1.5 3:53 (16-0))
•3rd Place Match - Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1 won by fall over Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2 (Fall 3:19)
145
Caydon Wolbaum (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
•Quarterfinal - Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by fall over Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown JV) 7-4 (Fall 3:00)
•Semifinal - Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 won by fall over Birch Bang (Killdeer) 2-2 (Fall 1:04)
•1st Place Match - Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 9-4 won by fall over Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1 (Fall 1:14)
220
Mace Stuber (3-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
•Quarterfinal - Mace Stuber (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche) 3-5 (Fall 5:47)
•Semifinal - Mace Stuber (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Sean Wahlfeldt (Belle Fourche) 2-5 (Fall 1:03)
•1st Place Match - Mace Stuber (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0 won by fall over Levi Melanson (Belle Fourche) 3-6 (Fall 2:00)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.