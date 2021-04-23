Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On April 9, the Beach/Bowman Buccadawgs competed in the Region IV dual tournament and came home with a 1st place trophy. The boys from Bowman in the dual tournament were Aiden Wanner, Jace Boynton, Cale Shwartz, Talon Gerbig, Gabe Sarsland and Cutter Ouradnik.

Results

Region IV Dual:

Bowman-Beach 55 - Center 15

Bowman-Beach 39 - Hettinger 27

Bowman-Beach 39 - Killdeer 23

Bowman-Beach 57- New Salem 12

New Salem individual tournament April 10:

Ian Sense 3rd

Vander Quintanilla 1st

Aiden Wanner 3rd

Claire Erickson 3rd

Jace Boynton 1st

Talon Gerbig 1st

Cale Schwartz 1st

Gabe Sarsland 1st

Cutter Ouradnick 1st

Jace Getz 3rd

