On April 9, the Beach/Bowman Buccadawgs competed in the Region IV dual tournament and came home with a 1st place trophy. The boys from Bowman in the dual tournament were Aiden Wanner, Jace Boynton, Cale Shwartz, Talon Gerbig, Gabe Sarsland and Cutter Ouradnik.
Results
Region IV Dual:
Bowman-Beach 55 - Center 15
Bowman-Beach 39 - Hettinger 27
Bowman-Beach 39 - Killdeer 23
Bowman-Beach 57- New Salem 12
New Salem individual tournament April 10:
Ian Sense 3rd
Vander Quintanilla 1st
Aiden Wanner 3rd
Claire Erickson 3rd
Jace Boynton 1st
Talon Gerbig 1st
Cale Schwartz 1st
Gabe Sarsland 1st
Cutter Ouradnick 1st
Jace Getz 3rd
