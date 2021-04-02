Wrestling.tiff

We had a great turn out for our annual wrestling tournament in Bowman on March 18.

We had 227 wrestlers and 56 brackets. We would like to thank our high school and junior high wrestlers for helping and all the volunteers that helped worktables, awards or concessions. We could not have done this without all your help.  

RESULTS:

Vance Mrnak - 1st

Lawson Jahner - 3rd

Jaxton Buchholz - 2nd

Mark West – 6th

Bennett Mrnak – 1st

Vander Quintanilla – 1st

Landyn Eagon – 4th

Claire Erickson – 4th

David West – 4th

Aiden Wanner – 1st

Alivia Coates – 4th

Issac Wolbaum – 5th

Weston Henderson – 3rd

Blake Schwartz – 1st

Bowen Brewer – 3rd

Layton Mrnak – 2nd

Brooklyn Snow – 3rd

Jace Boynton – 1st

Julien Riquelme – 4th

EJ Janikowski – 4th

Swayde Wilson – 4th

Hadley Janiksowski – 4th

Finley Coates – 1st

Talon Gerbig – 1st

Eamon Allerdings – 5th

Lyric Steele – 2nd

Jordan Nass – 5th

Cale Schwartz – 1st

Ian Sense – 2nd

Parker Wolbaum – 2nd

Bo Qualley – 5th

Cutter Ouradnik – 1st

Greyson DeMorett – 4th

Jace Getz – 3rd

On March 20, Jace Getz attended a tournament in Mandan and had a couple big wins. He came home with 2nd place.  

March 19 and March 20, we had some kids attend Black Hills Nationals held in Spearfish, SD. This was a huge tournament with over 1,000 wrestlers attending.  

All got challenged a little today … All became better wrestlers.  

RESULTS:

Coach Jamtgaard – 1st

Mace Stuber – 2nd

Jace Boynton – 3rd

EJ Janikowski – DNP

Hadley Janikowski – DNP

Lyric Steele – 5th

Cale Schwartz – 3rd

Cutter Ouradnik – 2nd

