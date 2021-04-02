We had a great turn out for our annual wrestling tournament in Bowman on March 18.
We had 227 wrestlers and 56 brackets. We would like to thank our high school and junior high wrestlers for helping and all the volunteers that helped worktables, awards or concessions. We could not have done this without all your help.
RESULTS:
Vance Mrnak - 1st
Lawson Jahner - 3rd
Jaxton Buchholz - 2nd
Mark West – 6th
Bennett Mrnak – 1st
Vander Quintanilla – 1st
Landyn Eagon – 4th
Claire Erickson – 4th
David West – 4th
Aiden Wanner – 1st
Alivia Coates – 4th
Issac Wolbaum – 5th
Weston Henderson – 3rd
Blake Schwartz – 1st
Bowen Brewer – 3rd
Layton Mrnak – 2nd
Brooklyn Snow – 3rd
Jace Boynton – 1st
Julien Riquelme – 4th
EJ Janikowski – 4th
Swayde Wilson – 4th
Hadley Janiksowski – 4th
Finley Coates – 1st
Talon Gerbig – 1st
Eamon Allerdings – 5th
Lyric Steele – 2nd
Jordan Nass – 5th
Cale Schwartz – 1st
Ian Sense – 2nd
Parker Wolbaum – 2nd
Bo Qualley – 5th
Cutter Ouradnik – 1st
Greyson DeMorett – 4th
Jace Getz – 3rd
On March 20, Jace Getz attended a tournament in Mandan and had a couple big wins. He came home with 2nd place.
March 19 and March 20, we had some kids attend Black Hills Nationals held in Spearfish, SD. This was a huge tournament with over 1,000 wrestlers attending.
All got challenged a little today … All became better wrestlers.
RESULTS:
Coach Jamtgaard – 1st
Mace Stuber – 2nd
Jace Boynton – 3rd
EJ Janikowski – DNP
Hadley Janikowski – DNP
Lyric Steele – 5th
Cale Schwartz – 3rd
Cutter Ouradnik – 2nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.