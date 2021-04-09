The Little Dawg wrestlers competed at the State Tournament in Bismarck on March 27, 2021. We finished with 122 points and a 14th place finish as a team.
2021 USAW ND State Folk style Individual Results for Bowman County Bulldogs
Aiden Wanner’s place is 3rd and has scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by forfeit over Seth Bauman (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) (FF) Quarterfinal - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Kemper Schneider (Beach Buccaneers) (Fall 1:31) Semifinal - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Sutton Kluver (Killdeer Cowboy Wrestling) (Fall 1:37) 1st Place Match - Blake Sandness (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) won by fall over Aiden Wanner (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 1:43) 2nd Place Match - Austin Bass (Mandan Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aiden Wanner (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 1:35)
Blake Schwartz’s place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Blake Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Nolan Menge (Kindred) won by decision over Blake Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 6-5) Cons. Round 2 - Blake Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Bo Johnson (STANLEY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 6-2) Cons. Round 3 - Blake Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Boedy Ritter (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 1:39) Cons. Round 4 - Zackary Paul (LaMoure Loboes) won by decision over Blake Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 5-0)
Jace Boynton’s place is 2nd and has scored 23.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Logan Heid (Holstein Wrestling) (Fall 0:27) Quarterfinal - Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Gavin Swenson (Kindred) (Dec 9-6) Semifinal - Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Camren Haase (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) (Dec 4-2) 1st Place Match - Grady Olafson (Bison Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 8-2) 2nd Place Match - Jace Boynton (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by no contest over Camren Haase (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) (NC)
Cale Schwartz’s place is 2nd and has scored 23.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred) (Fall 1:47) Champ. Round 2 - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Derick Jorissen (Casselton Crushers) (Dec 6-1) Quarterfinal - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by major decision over Tristian Miller (Williams county firestorm) (Maj 8-0) Semifinal - Cole Sauvageau (Tech Team Wrestling Club) won by decision over Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 4-3) Cons. Semi - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Derick Jorissen (Casselton Crushers) (Dec 4-0) 3rd Place Match - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Joseph Potts (LaMoure Loboes) (Dec 6-0) 2nd Place Match - Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Regan Gustafson (STANLEY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 7-0)
Gabe Sarsland’s place is 6th and has scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Hayes Weinberger (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) won by decision over Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 4-0) Cons. Round 2 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round 3 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Bryson Hach (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 0:29) Cons. Round 4 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Talon Gerbig (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 2:50) Cons. Round 5 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by major decision over Alex Johs (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) (Maj 11-0)Cons. Semi - Ian Anderson (Lisbon Wrestling Club) won by decision over Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 2-0)5th Place Match - Rylan Vetter (South Border) won by fall over Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 0:38)
Talon Gerbig’s place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Talon Gerbig (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Talon Gerbig (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Kipp McDougall (Northern Lights) (Fall 2:29) Quarterfinal - Gradyn Johnson (Bison Wrestling Club) won by fall over Talon Gerbig (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 3:02) Cons. Round 4 - Gabe Sarsland (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Talon Gerbig (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Fall 2:50)
Jace Getz’s place is 5th and has scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 8-4) Cons. Round 1 - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye)Cons. Round 2 - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Ben Quittschreiber (Casselton Crushers) (Fall 3:00)Cons. Round 3 - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Topper Gilder (Williams county firestorm) (Fall 1:47)Cons. Round 4 - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Jax Heck (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) (Dec 4-0)Cons. Round 5 - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won in sudden victory - 1 over Lucas Soli (Velva Wrestling Club) (SV-1 2-0)Cons. Semi - Luke Conroy (Tech Team Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 6-0)5th Place Match - Jace Getz (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Kane Reep (STANLEY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 10-9)
Cutter Ouradnik’s place is 2nd and has scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County Bulldogs) received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal - Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by decision over Hunter Olson (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Dec 7-0) Semifinal - Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Kash Brown (Williams county firestorm) (Fall 3:32)1st Place Match - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling - ND) won by decision over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County Bulldogs) (Dec 7-2)2nd Place Match - Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County Bulldogs) won by fall over Jack Schauer (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.