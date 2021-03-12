The Bowman Dawg wrestlers preschool - 3rd grade started practice on Feb.22. They are learning the basics and having fun. We have our tournament scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
On Feb. 21 three wrestlers attended the Mobridge tournament.
Results:
Aiden Wanner - 3rd
Jace Getz - 2nd
Jace Boynton - 1st
On Feb. 26 four kids tried out for the ND Elementary Dual Qualifier.
Results:
Jace Boynton - 1st
Gabe Sarsland - 1st
Cutter Ouradnik - 4th
Jace Getz - DNP
Jace Boynton and Gabe Sarsland will be wrestling with Team ND in a dual tournament in Iowa April 17-18.
On Feb. 27 we had six kids wrestle in the Gorilla Tournament in Bismarck.
Results:
Aiden Wanner - 2nd
Jace Boynton - 2nd
Gabe Sarsland - 1st
Cale Schwartz - 1st
Jace Getz - 3rd
Cutter Ouradnik - 2nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.