Wrestlers.tiff

Aiden Wanner, Jace Boynton, Gabe Sarsland, Cale Schwartz, Jace Getz and Cutter Ouradnik.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Bowman Dawg wrestlers preschool - 3rd grade started practice on Feb.22. They are learning the basics and having fun. We have our tournament scheduled for Thursday, March 18.

On Feb. 21 three wrestlers attended the Mobridge tournament.

Results:

Aiden Wanner - 3rd

Jace Getz - 2nd

Jace Boynton - 1st

On Feb. 26 four kids tried out for the ND Elementary Dual Qualifier.

Results:

Jace Boynton - 1st

Gabe Sarsland - 1st

Cutter Ouradnik - 4th

Jace Getz - DNP

Jace Boynton and Gabe Sarsland will be wrestling with Team ND in a dual tournament in Iowa April 17-18.

On Feb. 27 we had six kids wrestle in the Gorilla Tournament in Bismarck.

Results:

Aiden Wanner - 2nd

Jace Boynton - 2nd

Gabe Sarsland - 1st

Cale Schwartz - 1st

Jace Getz - 3rd

Cutter Ouradnik - 2nd

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite St. Patrick's Day tradition?

You voted:

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.