Men’s Basketball Standings Week 5:

Jacam 87 vs Premier Core 51

Brosz Engineering 57 vs Glines Electric 42

Dakota Western Bank 79 vs Jacam 68

Women’s Volleyball Standings, Week 5:

There was no women’s volleyball due to gym floor repairs.

