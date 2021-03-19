Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Men’s basketball and women’s volleyball standings

Men’s County League Basketball Tourney Results March 10, 2021:

Glines Electric 91 vs Premier Core 33

Brosz Engineering 51 vs DWB 38

Jacam 67 vs Glines Electric 65

Championship will be March 17 at 6:30 p.m. – Bowman County HS Gym - Jacam vs Brosz Engineering

Women’s Volleyball Results Week 7 – March 10, 2021:

Volleyball Busters 2 vs Wicked Wackers 1

Wicked Wackers 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1

Kevin Miller Construction 2 vs Young Guns 1

Volleyball Busters 3 vs Southwest Ag 0

Southwest Ag 2 vs Kevin Miller Construction 1

Hey Girl Hey 2  vs  Young Guns 1

Tourney will be March 17 and 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. – Bowman Rouzie Rec Center

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

You voted:

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.