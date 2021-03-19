Men’s basketball and women’s volleyball standings
Men’s County League Basketball Tourney Results March 10, 2021:
Glines Electric 91 vs Premier Core 33
Brosz Engineering 51 vs DWB 38
Jacam 67 vs Glines Electric 65
Championship will be March 17 at 6:30 p.m. – Bowman County HS Gym - Jacam vs Brosz Engineering
Women’s Volleyball Results Week 7 – March 10, 2021:
Volleyball Busters 2 vs Wicked Wackers 1
Wicked Wackers 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1
Kevin Miller Construction 2 vs Young Guns 1
Volleyball Busters 3 vs Southwest Ag 0
Southwest Ag 2 vs Kevin Miller Construction 1
Hey Girl Hey 2 vs Young Guns 1
Tourney will be March 17 and 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. – Bowman Rouzie Rec Center
