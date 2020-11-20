The Beulah Miners made a second trip to Bowman in twelve days to take on the Bulldogs in region seven quarter-final match.
This time the Miners defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 to end the season for Bulldogs and the careers of four seniors.
In the first set the Miners jumped out to a 19-8 lead before winning the set 25-18. The second set was back and forth before the Bulldogs took a 16-12 lead. The Miners battled back to lead 19-16 before the Bulldogs lead 23-22. From there the Miners took the second set 25-23. In the third set the Bulldogs came out flat and fell 25-16.
Ellie Powell lead the team with nine kills and six blocks followed by Jenna Buchholz with four kills and two blocks. Madleine Stafford also had four kills to go along with five digs. Bailey Peterson had eleven assists and Amy Jeffers totaled nine assists. Rhyann Heyen had seventeen serve receptions and six digs. Esme Madrigal contributed seven serve receptions and six digs and Logan Blankenbaker had eleven serve receptions.
When asked about the season senior captain Logan Blankenbaker responded with the following, “I feel like our season was beyond successful through all the adversity we faced as a team. We played day by day because that is all we were given and no matter our outcome in the end, this team became the closest this to a second family I’ve ever had. Luckily there is a ton of young talent and the drive each of these girls have will take them so far next year on and off the court! I am more than thankful that I had the opportunity to spend my high school career as a Bowman Bulldog!
Here are the season leaders:
Ace
Amy Jeffers - 42
Bailey Peterson - 30
Logan Blankenbaker - 24
Serve %
Amy Jeffers - 96.2
Ellie Powell - 91.2
Bailey Peterson - 90.5
Kills
Ellie Powell - 184
Rhyann Heyen - 62
Amy Jeffers - 60
Hitting %
Ellie Powell - 0.298
Amy Jeffers - 0.192
Jenna Buchholz - 0.129
Serve Receptions
Rhyann Heyen - 298
Esme Madrigal - 166
Logan Blankenbaker - 159
Digs
Rhyann Heyen - 167
Esme Madrigal - 148
Bailey Peterson - 83
Assists
Amy Jeffers - 212
Bailey Peterson - 182
Esme Madrigal - 7
Blocks
Ellie Powell - 58
Bailey Peterson - 17
Jenna Buchholz - 14
