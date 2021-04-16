Brian Miller won the 800-meter.
Miller won the 1600 meters.
Miller helped the Bowman County Bulldogs win the 4x400 meter relay when the team hosted a track invitational April 8.
Still, the Bulldogs finished just a little short when it came to team scoring at the Booster Invitational.
It was Mott-Regent/New England that won the boys competition with a total of 109.5 points, while the hosts had to settle for second with 99 points.
Shiloh Christian was third with 87.5 points, finishing just ahead of Dawson County (Montana) with 85 points for fourth and Baker (Montana) grabbing 82 points for fifth.
Killdeer (67.5), Grant County/Flasher (39), Richardton-Taylor (35), Beach (33.5) and Hettinger-Scranton (27.5) round out the rest of the top ten teams in the 14-squad field.
Bulldogs grab points
The hosts won the 100 meters with Brody Headley (12.04 seconds) edging Chance Manhart of Beach and Caleb Duffield doing the same in the 200 meters with his season best 24.23 seconds.
But Manhart was able to turn the tables in the 400 meters, giving Beach a win with his 52.23 second personal best. Caleb Duffield was second with a time of 53.94 seconds.
Miller won the 800 meters with a season best of 2:07.80, while teammates Austin Wanner (sixth, 2:15.49), Gavin Scott (seventh, 2:15.62), Jaxson Hansey (tenth, 2:22.22) and Caleb Sarsland (13th, 2:25.90) followed.
In the 1600 meters, Miller pulled away on the final lap to claim the 4:45.61 win with his fastest time of the season. Scott was third (5:00.52), followed by Wanner (fifth, 5:02.30), Sarsland (sixth, 5:02.36) and Gavin Lambourn (16th, 6:05.86).
Miller anchored a quartet of Scott Hansey and Sarsland to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:47.10, while Clay Heimer, Headley, Carson Massey and Wanner combined to take third (3:49.39).
Massey picked up a double win in the hurdle events, winning the 110-meter hurdles (18.80 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (42.80) with a personal best.
Bowman County also won the 4x200 relay, with Headley, Heimer, Duffield and Teigen Marmon taking first with a time of 1:38.23.
Rasmussen sets new mark
In the shot put, Brendon Rasmussen set a new personal best with a 50-9 effort, more than four feet farther than his nearest competitor. Hunter Rasmussen set a new personal best with a 39-10 throw. Ben Knopp (14th, 36-4) Grant Kees (15th, 34-8), Colby Schaff (19th, 33-8) and Zach Doll (40th, 23-8) followed.
The Rasmussens placed second and third in the discus. Senior Brendon Rasmussen threw 129-2, with his freshman brother setting a new personal best of 122-5 in the event. Sam Huether won the competition by just one inch.
Kees placed sixth with a 110-0 throw, while Knopp was 15 th (92-10) and Lambourn took 19 Th with an 82-4 effort.
In the javelin, it was Mott-Regent/New England taking the top two places with Nathan Kaufman (147-1) and Huether (142-3).
Knopp (seventh, 126-10) was the top Bulldog finisher. Brady Senn placed eleventh (114-4), with Kees taking 16th with a 96-8 toss.
Marmon was the top Bulldog in the high jump, placing fourth (5-4).
Wanner took fifth in the pole vault after clearing 7-6.
Heimer won the long jump with a season best 21 feet, 7.5 inches, with Caleb Duffield second (21-2).
Bishop Duffield was sixth with a 19-8 leap, while Marmon tied for tenth after going 19-2. Senn tied for 13 th (18-8), while Nathan Dix went 18-1 into the pit to finish 17th.
Heimer also won the triple jump with a 41-7 leap, while Senn was fifth (38-8).
