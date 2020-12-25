In spite of a 14-point effort by Scranton’s Jeran Anderson, the visiting New England Tigers were able to claim an easy 53-33 victory Thursday (Dec. 17) in Scranton.
The visiting Tigers used three-pointers in the second half to help break open a close game.
The Tigers led by a 17-11 margin at the half.
Led by seven three-pointers in the second half, the Tigers pulled away for the decisive win.
Aidan Rebel burned the Hawks for 19 points to lead all scorers. He had just one of the long-range scoring bombs. His teammates, Waylon Kathrein, Zane Sabo and Nathan Kaufman, each added two three-pointers each.
Both Sabo and Kaufman each scored eight points in the win. Kathrein finished with six.
Zach Jalbert had 10 points.
Anderson led the Night Hawks in scoring.
Ryder Sanford added five points, while Bradee Clapper, Maddox Pierce and Alex Burrer each adding four points in the loss. Brian Bartholomy had two points.
The loss dropped the team to 1-1 after opening the season with a 66-52 win over Richardton-Taylor (Dec. 15).
The Hawks also lost Saturday, falling to Killdeer by a 56-42 margin.
