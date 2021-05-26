Hettinger-Scranton's baseball season ended Tuesday in Beulah with an 18-0 loss to Heart River in the Region 8 tournament.
Playing at Goldman Field in McKenzie Park, the Night Hawks had started the regional tournament Monday with a narrow 3-2 loss to the Cougars.
The Night Hawks came back in Game six of the tournament, upsetting third seed Hazen by a narrow 3-2 margin to stay alive in the tournament .
But it was the second loss to Heart River Tuesday which eliminated the Night Hawks and ended their season.
That set up a battle between between second seed Shiloh Christian and the Cougars at 3 p.m., with the winner facing top seed Beulah at 5:15 p.m.
If needed, the two finalists would face again Thursday in a tournament contest at 2 p.m. to decide the team moving on to the state tournament.
Beulah remained undefeated in the tournament Tuesday, handing the second seed Skyhawks a 10-0 loss in the seventh game of the tournament. The Miners beat Heart River by a 4-0 margin Monday in the third game of the tournament.
The Skyhawks needed eight innings to edge Hazen 4-3 in Monday's final game.
After the first day, Beulah and Shiloh Christian were 1-0, while Heart River, Hettinger-Scranton and Hazen were 1-1. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton finished the day 0-1 in the double-elimination tournament after losing to Hazen by a 5-0 score.
Heart River ousted Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton in the first game Tuesday when the Cougars hammered out a 15-4 victory.
The Night Hawks stayed alive in the tournament and eliminated the Bison in Tuesday's second game when they upset Hazen.
After Beulah handed the Skyhawks their first tournament loss, Heart River came back to eliminate the Night Hawks in the final game of the day and set up the showdown Wednesday with the second seed.
The Region 8 tournament winner as a berth in the Class B state tournament which starts June 3 at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown.
Co-Champions
Beulah (19-11) and Shiloh Christian (19-12) had ended the regular Region 8 season season in an 8-2 tie, while Hazen (21-12) was third in the standings with 7-3 record.
Heart River (9-12) ended the regional play with a 4-6 record to stay ahead of Hettinger-Scranton (4-16) with a 2-8 region mark. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton was 1-9 in Region 8 and 4-20 overall.
Night Hawks struggle
Hettinger-Scranton had started the season with two straight wins. They handed the Dickinson Midgets an 11-8 loss on the road, then handed Heart River an 8-7 loss in Belfield.
Two losses to Hazen on the road in a doubleheader April 22 dropped the Night Hawks to 2-2 for the season.
Hettinger-Scranton handed Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton a 9-5 loss in Hettinger April 27.
That was the Night Hawks' final regular season win. The team went on an 0-11 run that included giving Washburn/Wilton/Center-Scranton its only regional win by a 3-2 margin.
