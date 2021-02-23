Top seed Hettinger-Scranton opened the girls District Basketball playoffs with a 62-49 quarterfinal victory over Mott-Regent Monday.
The win made the Night Hawks the first team in the semifinals and will play Bowman County Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity's Knights of Columbus Activity Center.
Hettinger-Scranton jumped out to an early 19-7 first quarter lead Monday
The Night Hawks led at halftime by a 33-20 score, in spite of senior Samantha Oase getting in early foul trouble.
Just before the half, the Night Hawks held their biggest lead – 19 points – with three minutes left.
Mott-Regent made a 6-2 run that ended when Madison Rafferty scored with 21 seconds left.
Oase picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter with Hettinger-Scranton holding 38-22 lead.
The the Wildfire started another rally with Mary Jane Mayer's three-pointer cutting the lead to 12 points (38-26) .
Samantha Greff hit one of her two three-pointers just before the end of the quarter to cut the Night Hawk lead to 11 points (44-33).
When Oase returned in the fourth quarter she came in with two quick scores, building the lead back to double-digits, 48-36. She would also score the Night Hawks' final points, for a 62-45 margin with just under two minutes left in the game.
Mott-Regent added four points in the final minute but the top seed was able to lock in the victory.
Scoring
The Night Hawks dominated when Oase was on the court, as she scored 22 points in a little over three quarters of play. It was Bailee Pierce who helps pick up the scoring slack when Oase was out, finishing with 15 points and hitting three long-range shots along the way.
Beth Lien was perfect outside the arc, hitting both of her three-point shots, to finish with nine Monday.
Ella Jensen hit two lone-range and two short range baskets to finish with six points, while Anna Schalesky and Casitee Miller each scored three points. Laela Jensen added two points.
The Wildfire were led by Rafferty in scoring with 14 points, while Hailee Olson added 10. Kattie Honeyman scored seven, while Samantha Greff finished with six. Jenessa Zentner and Mary Jane Mayer each added five points, while Jozlyn Ottmar had two points.
The Night Hawks finished with an edge in long-range scores (7-5), while hitting five more from short range.
