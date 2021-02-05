The Hettinger-Scranton girls’ basketball team extended its win streak to four with a win Thursday over visiting Richardton-Taylor in Hettinger.
After losing a 68-38 decision in mid-January on the road to the Linton/HMB Lions, the Night Hawks rebounded with wins over Hazen (64-33), Bowman County (57-52), Richardton-Taylor (66-30) and Glen Ullin/Hebron (53-41).
On Tuesday (Feb. 2) they battled in Belfield against Heart River, the team then hosted Beach (Feb. 4) and will host New England Saturday in Scranton.
The Night Hawks entered the week with a 6-0 regional record and a 12-3 mark overall.
The team was a half-game ahead of Beulah (6-1) while Dickinson Trinity was third in the standings with a 7-2 record.
Bowman County was third in the standings at the start of the week with a 5-2 regional record and an 11-4 season mark. That put them in a tie with Hazen and both teams one game ahead of Mott-Regent.
Bulldogs rebounding
The Bowman County squad is rebounding after two straight regional road losses to Hettinger-Scranton (Jan. 25) and Beulah (Jan. 28). The Night Hawks got a 57-52 win, while the Lady Miners had a 62-51 decision.
The two straight losses were costly for a team, which entered the game at Hettinger, tied with Beulah – both with 5-0 regional records.
The Bulldogs picked up a 57-22 win in Lemmon over the Cowgirls from South Dakota and added another out of state contest Feb. 2 with a trip to Baker to play the Spartans.
After Thursday’s final regular season home game win Heart River, the Bulldogs will be back on the road Feb. 9 (at Dickinson Trinity) and Feb. 11 at Beach before closing out the regular season Feb. 13 at Hebron against the Lady Bearcats.
