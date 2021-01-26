Hettinger-Scranton took over the lead in the Region 7 standings Monday with a narrow 57-52 home victory over the visiting Bowman County Bulldogs.
The win was the Night Hawks fourth in regional play, while it marked the first Region 7 loss for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, the hosts came back in the second quarter with a 19-16 edge cutting the visitors' lead to 32-29 at halftime in Hettinger.
The hosts came back in the third quarter to take the lead (45-42).
In the final quarter, the Night Hawks outscored the visitors by a 12-10 margin to close out the victory.
The win put Hettinger-Scranton atop the regional standings with a 4-0 record, while the Bulldogs fell to 5-1 and stayed in a tie with Beulah. The Bulldogs had been tied with the Miners, both with 5-0 records, but Beulah also picked up a 60-53 loss to rival Hazen Monday evening.
Bulldogs bombed
The Night Hawks hit nine long-range scores to account for 27 of their points, with Sidra Sadowki (3), Bailee Pierce (2), Laela Jensen (2) and Ella Jensen (1) burning the nets from the outside.
The Bulldogs had five treys – from Bailey Peterson (2), Jaci Fischer (2) and Ellie Powell (1).
That gave the hosts a 27-15 edge in long distance scoring.
Fischer finished the game as the Bulldogs' high scorer with 17, while Powell had 13 and Andrea Rodakowski put in 11 points. Peterson had seven points while Raegan Honeyman finished with two points.
The Night Hawks were led by Pierce's 15 points, while Oase added 14.
Sadowsky scored nine – all threes. Laela Jensen was able to finish with eight points. Lien hit a pair of threes for a total of six points. Ella Jensen scored five in the key victory by Hettinger-Scranton.
Facing foes
Hettinger-Scranton will travel to Richardton-Taylor (0-6) Tuesday, then host Glen Ullin/Hebron (2-2) Thursday before traveling to Belfield to play Heart River (2-4) Feb. 2. The Night Hawks will host Beach (2-2) in Scranton on Feb. 4, then New England (0-6) two days later.
.
B - Region 7
(As of Jan. 25)
Teams Region 7 Overall
Hettinger/Scranton 4-0 10-3
Bowman County 5-1 10-3
Beulah 5-1 9-4
Dickinson Trinity 6-2 9-5
Hazen 5-2 7-7
Glen Ullin/Hebron 2-2 7-5
Beach 2-2 6-5
Mott-Regent 2-4 6-6
Heart River 2-4 5-7
Killdeer 0-4 1-11
Richardton-Taylor 0-6 2-13
New England 0-6 2-14
