The Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks will battle the Dickinson Trinity volleyball squad for the Region 7 championships and a berth in the state tournament.
The two teams will face off Saturday at 1 p.m. in Dickinson.
The Titans swept Beulah Thursday by a 3-0 score in the semifinals.
The Nighthawks co-op squad moved into the finals with a 3-0 sweep of second ranked Heart River in Belfield Thursday.
