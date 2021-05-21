By Nikki Boynton
On April 17–18, Gabe Sarsland and Jace Boynton traveled with Team ND to the Heartland National Duals in Council Bluffs, IA, and Coach Boynton got to be one of the four coaches for the team. They had a lot of competition but all had a great experience.
Match #1 Round 1
Team Iowa Hawks defeated North Dakota 1 49-30
•75 - Lucas Peters (Team Iowa Hawks) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Fall 4:22
•80 - Drake Howard (Team Iowa Hawks) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Maj 10-2
Match #2 Round 2
Minnesota Lightning defeated North Dakota 1 57-25
•75 - Samuel Moore (Minnesota Lightning) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Maj 13-4
•80 - Noah Nicholson (Minnesota Lightning) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Fall 2:38
Match #3 Round 3
Kansas Gladiators defeated North Dakota 1 76-12
•75 - Trevor Christenson (Kansas Gladiators) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Fall 1:00
• 80 - Murphy Randolph (Kansas Gladiators) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) TF 17-0
Match #4 Round 4
Texas Blue defeated North Dakota 1 48-41
•75 - Ollie Pulliam (Texas Blue) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Fall 3:47
•80 - Russ Haas (Texas Blue) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Fall 0:37
Match #5 Round 5
Indiana Blue defeated North Dakota 1 57-27
•75 - Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) over JJ Doty (Indiana Blue) Fall 2:47
•80 - Charlie Hutchison (Indiana Blue) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Maj 9-0
Silver - North Dakota 1
Match #1 Round 1
North Dakota 1 defeated Oregon 46-44
•75 - Landyn Fincher (Oregon) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Fall 1:37
•80 - Jonas Stock (Oregon) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Dec 2-0
Match #2 Round 2
North Dakota 1 defeated Nebraska Blue 50-27
•75 - Brayton Holding (Nebraska Blue) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Fall 2:48
•80 - Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) over Knox Naughton (Nebraska Blue) Dec 3-2
Match #3 Round 3
North Dakota 1 defeated USA Rocks 102-0
•75 - Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) over Simon Watkins (USA Rocks) Fall 2:49
•80 - Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) over James Greenleaf (USA Rocks) Fall 0:33
Match #4 Round 4
North Dakota 1 defeated Kansas Barbarians 78-13
•75 - Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) over Stryker Avery (Kansas Barbarians) Fall 2:42
•80 - Bradley Doornbos (Kansas Barbarians) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Fall 0:38
Match #5 Round 5
North Dakota 1 defeated Texas Red 65-26
•75 - Gianni Diaz (Texas Red) over Jace Boynton (North Dakota 1) Dec 4-3
•80 - Nick Payne (Texas Red) over Gabe Sarsland (North Dakota 1) Maj 8-0
We also had Aiden Wanner and Jace Getz compete in Bismarck at a Greco and Freestyle Tournament on April 17.
2021 Big Cat Wrestling Freestyle Results for Bowman County
10U 55-56
Aiden Wanner’s place is 1st and has scored 19.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County) won by forfeit over Austin Bass (Mandan Wrestling Club) (FF)
•Round 2 - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County) won by tech fall over Elijah Vetter (Matpac) (TF 17-6)
•Round 3 - Aiden Wanner (Bowman County) won by tech fall over Mason Cermak (Mandan Wrestling Club) (TF 13-2)
12U 112-120
Jace Getz’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Mason Duchsherer (Big Cat Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jace Getz (Bowman County) (TF 13-1)
•Round 2 - Owen Nagel (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by fall over Jace Getz (Bowman County) (Fall 1:31)
•Round 3 - Hunter Zachmeier (Mandan Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jace Getz (Bowman County) (Fall 2:46)
2021 Big Cat Wrestling Greco Results for Bowman County
12U 104-114
Jace Getz’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Jace Getz (Bowman County) won by fall over Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:35)
•Round 3 - Maddox Slater (Mandan Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jace Getz (Bowman County) (TF 11-0)
