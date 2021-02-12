As a senior, Samantha Oase has been busy making her mark on the basketball record book for the Night Hawks.
The visiting New England Tigers were just the latest victims Saturday.
Oase started the game with more than 1,400 points in her career, breaking the school career scoring record with every game.
The senior got 26 more points as the Night Hawks turned a close game into a 65-42 win that kept the team undefeated in Region 7 play as the regular season starts to wind down.
The win Saturday in Scranton gave the Night Hawks an 8-0 Region 7 record, building a lead over Beulah (6-1), Dickinson Trinity (7-2), Hazen (7-2) and Bowman County (6-2) in the standings.
It was Oase’s teammate Bailee Pierce who started off the game hot. She scored the first basket, then followed it with a three-pointer as the Night Hawks took an early 5-2 lead.
The fast start slowed a little; with the hosts holding a narrow 11-10 lead with about two minutes left in the opening period of the game.
Oase took over. She hit a basket on an offensive rebound with 1:38 left and was fouled on the play. The free throw.
She scored again about 30 seconds later to give the hosts a 15-10 edge.
When the Night Hawks held a narrow 18-15 advantage early in the second quarter, it was Oase again adding a spark with a steal and score that made it 20-15.
Pierce then hit two baskets, including one from long-range; to give the Night Hawks a 10-point lead (25-15) with less than four minutes left in the first half.
Moments later, Pierce would add another three points.
The Night Hawks would score eight of the next 14 points to take a 36-21 lead at the half. They had scored 21 points in the second quarter, while holding the Tigers to just 11 points.
In the third quarter, the Night Hawks added to their lead, outscoring the Tigers again by a 12-6 margin, to take a 48-27 lead.
It was Oase that keep the pressure up on the Tigers, scoring two baskets and a pair of free throws to kick off the fourth quarter 6-0 run.
The team would cruise to their eighth regional victory.
While Oase led all scorers with 26 points, Pierce had 23, including all three of the Hawks’ three-point baskets.
Laela Jensen scored six points, while Beth Lien added four and Ella Jensen finished with three. Casitee Miller scored two points; Anna Havelka hit one free throw.
Elli Rettinger led the Tigers with 16 points, while Jersey Binstock and Emma Bock each added eight points. Hannah Frank scored six while Grace Dinius and Molly Wolf both scored two points.
The Night Hawks got off to a slow start, Night Hawk coach Kelly Pierce said Saturday after logging the victory. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to execute. We needed to be a little more fundamental and get used to the physicality of the game.”
It was the defense that the coach praised as breaking the game open after the slow start. “We just loss some of our discipline. We needed to clean that up and get ready for Beulah on Monday.”
The coach added that he got some playing time for his junior varsity players in the final quarter.
Hawks flood Beach
Heattinger-Scranton kept up its winning ways (Feb. 4) with a 64-36 victory over visiting Beach.
The Night Hawks had to come from behind for the win after the Buccaneers took a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Night Hawks held the visitors to just two points while scoring 19, taking a 29-15 lead at halftime.
The Hawks pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 15 while holding the Buccaneers to just eight points for a 44-23 lead going into the final quarter.
Oase led all scorers with 24 points. Pierce added 15, while Lien added 12. Laela Jensen finished the game with five points, while Havelka added four and Sadowsky scored three. Miller added one free throw.
Madi Nunberg led the Buccaneers with 12 points, while Megan Rising had 11.
Cougars burned
The Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks started the month of February with a 65-54-road victory over Heart River (Feb. 2).
The visitors got off to a fast start, taking a 23-11 lead after one quarter.
Oase led all scorers with 31 points, while Pierce had 15. Ella Jensen scored 12 points. Lien finished with three points, while Miller and Laela Jensen had two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.