Senior scores 30 in decisive victory over Bulldogs
It was a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter of the first semifinal Tuesday between Hettinger-Scranton and Bowman County.
Then senior Samantha Oase took over with her team holding a narrow 11-9 lead.
She had already scored six of her teams points in the first quarter.
The Night Hawks' post player dominated inside the key as she piled up 30 points in her team's 52-34 victory.
Her teammate, Ella Jensen, scored 10 points to be the only other player in double figures.
The Night Hawks broke game open in the second and third quarters when they held the Bulldogs to just four points in each while getting 11 and 14, in the respective quarters.
The Bulldogs outscored the Night Hawks in the fourth quarter by a 17-16 margin.
Jaci Fischer was the high scorer for the Bulldogs with eight points. Ellie Powell and Andrea Rodakowski both finished with seven. Jocelyn Kulseth, Jayda Miller, Bailey Peterson, and Madeline Stafford each scored three points in the game.
Bowman County struggled to score in the first quarter, but was able to get a 6-5 lead on Rodakowski's basket.
Oase came back to take the lead at 7-6 only to have Powell hit a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 9-7 edge.
Oase added four more points to give the Night Hawks the 11-9 edge at the first buzzer.
Oase kept the pressure up with another basket just seconds into the next quarter, then added two free throws.... giving her a run of eight straight points for the Night Hawks.
The Night Hawks would go on a 12-0 run to take a 19-9 lead in the second quarter, with Fischer breaking the scoring drought at the free throw line. She then followed with a three point basket that cut the lead to 19-13, only to have Bailee Pierce hit a long-range shot to make it a 22-13 lead they held through the half.
Fischer had scored all of Bowman County's points in the second quarter – four.
It was Fischer coming to the rescue again for the Bulldogs' offense, getting the team's a basket after the Night Hawks had gone on a 9-2 run. But that was also the last score by the Bulldogs in the quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter, the Night Hawks held a 36-17 advantage.
Rodakowski helped the Bulldogs with a three-point play thanks to a basket with 7:42 left in the game and then adding the free throw
Then Bailey Peterson hit a long-range basket, cutting the Hettinger-Scranton lead to 15 points (38-23).
Then it was Oase again with a pair of free throws and a basket to give the Night Hawks back a 19-point lead (42-23) with 6:11 left in the game.
Miller gave the Bulldogs a three-point boost from long range with 3:58 on the clock, cutting the lead to 42-26, but it was answered by Beth Lien's basket.
After Powell's basket with 3:35 left, the lead was 44-28.
But Oase added another basket to make it a 46-28.
Madeline Stafford's three-pointer with 2:56 on the clock, made the lead 46-31.
But seconds later Oase was back at the free throw line, sinking two shots, then added two more free throws.
The senior left the game for good with 1:47 left and the Night Hawks holding a 50-31 lead.
With just over a minute left, both coaches cleared the benches.
Kulseth hit a three-pointer for the final Bulldog points with 53 seconds left in the game.
The team from Bowman struggle offensively throughout the game. The Bulldogs shot for 19.2 percent from the field in the first half. They improved that in the second half, hitting 27.6 percent.
The one advantage the Bulldogs had Tuesday was in outside shooting, holding an 18-9 edge in long-distance scoring. The Bulldogs had six players (Kulseth, Miller, Peterson, Fischer, Stafford, and Powell) each score one long range shot.
For the Night Hawks, Ella Jensen hit a pair of threes, while Pierce added one.
Hettinger-Scranton hit 39 percent of their short range shots in the first half, then was even hotter in the second half, hitting 58.8 percent (10 of 17 shots).
Aside from Oase's 30 points and 10 from Ella Jensen, the Night Hawks also got eight from Pierce, two from Lien and one point each from Lilli Skeeke and Casiteee Miller.
Cinderella showdown
The win put the Night Hawks in the regional championship game Thursday against the tournament's Cinderella team, Heart River. The seventh-seed Cougars knocked off third seed and tournament host Dickinson Trinity by two points, 40-38.
In its run to the championship game, the Cougars started with a victory over New England Friday (Feb. 19), then upset second seed Beulah in Monday's quarterfinals.
