Bowman County used eight event wins to easily claim the boys team title at the Killdeer Invite Thursday (April 22).
The squad rolled up 181 points, almost double the total by the hosts at the Killdeer Sports Complex.
Killdeer had 99 points in second, while Dickinson Trinity was third (81), ahead of Mott-Regent/New England (75) and Stanley (56).
Velva-Drake/Anamoose placed sixth (49), ahead of Richardton-Taylor (39.5), Grant County/Flasher (22) and New Town (21). Beach (17), Glen Ullin/Hebron (17 and Shiloh Christian (17) all finished in a tie for tenth place.
Hettinger-Scranton (13th, 15), while Parshall (14th, 8), Trenton (15th, 7) and Heart River (16th, 5) rounded out the team scoring.
Top dogs
In two events, the Bulldogs took the top two spots.
In the discus, it was a family affair as Brendon and Hunter Rasmussen hit Killdeer with a one-two finish.
Senior Brendon Rasmussen set a new personal mark of 136 feet five inches to win the event. That moved him into sixth place among the Class B throwers in the state.
Freshman Hunter Rasmussen finished second in the competition in Killdeer with a 133-6 throw personal best that also put him in the Class B top 10 at number 9. The Class B qualifying standard for the discus is 135-0.
Grant Kees placed eighth (107-5), followed by Ben Knopp (12th, 101-4), Gavin Lambourn (27th, 80-2) and Zach Doll (39th, 63-2).
Brendon Rasmussen also won the shot put with a 50-2 throw, seven inches off his best this season. Hunter Rasmussen followed in fifth place with a toss of 42-3. Knopp finished 12 Th with a throw of 35-10.5, while Kees (16th, 32-9.25).
In the 100 meters, it was senior Caleb Duffield setting a new personal record of 11.54 seconds. He is one-tenth of a second away from making the Class B state qualifying standards (11.44). It still is the second fastest Class B time in the state behind Grafton’s Tommy Kern (11.29).
Junior Brody Headley followed his teammate across the line (11.83 seconds) to grab the second sport by a narrow one-hundredth of a second over Glen Ullin/Hebron’s Jamison Opp (11.84). The Bulldogs also had Bohden Duffield (eighth, 12.20), Roman Fossum (13th tie, 12.74) and Kyler Paulson (28th tie, 13.45) place.
Relay wins
The Bulldogs also won three relay events.
It was the quartet of Headley, Caleb Duffield, Bohden Duffield and Carson Massey that won the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.03 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay, it was Nathan Dix, Headley, Roman Fossum and Caleb Duffield grabbing the victory with a time of 1:38.42.
In the 4x400 relay, it was Dix, Jaxson Hansey, Bishop Duffield and Teigen Marmon winning by about four seconds with a 3:43.74 effort.
Massey won the 300 meter hurdle race in Killdeer with a time of 42.44 seconds, a personal best that qualified him for state as well as being number four among the Class B competitors. Massey, who has a best of 16.28 seconds for the 110-meter hurdles, had to settle for an 18.73 effort in Killdeer. Hansey placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles race (20.24) and fifth in the 300-meter race (47.04).
In an 800 meter race where the first nine finishers all set personal records, it was Brian Miller with the fastest time, hitting the tape with a 2:00.82 effort. That gave Miller the fastest time in Class B and one of just two runners who have met the qualifying standard of 2:03.24. Gavin Scott also made the Class B top 10 with his time of 2:09.39 at Killdeer where he placed fourth. Caleb Sarsland (14th, 2:16.97) and Taylor Wanner (16th, 2:18.17) followed for the Bulldogs.
In the 1600 meters, it was Miller taking fourth (4:41.38), followed by Scott (seventh, 4:43.61), Sarsland (11th, 4:55.07), Taylor Wanner (14th, 4:58.75) and Lambourn (28th, 5:46.38).
In the javelin, Brady Senn was the top Bulldog, throwing 135-1 to finish fourth, while teammates Knopp (sixth, 129-11), Kees (14th, 97-8), Massey (18 th, 92-7) and Lambourn (27th, 70-4) followed.
Teigen Marmon placed in a tie for third after clearing 5-5 in the high jump, while Sarsland finished third in the pole vault (9-0).
Marmon was second in the long jump, just a half-inch behind the winner, with a leap of 19-8. Senn was eighth (18-11) followed by Bohden Duffield (10th, 18-7), Dix (11th, 18-3), Fossum (14th, 17-9) and Bishop Duffield (19th, 17-3).
Senn was also second in the triple jump with a 38-5.5 effort that was just one inch behind the winner.
Road trips
The team will compete in the Badlands Conference meet Thursday (April 29) in Dickinson against Beach, Beulah, Center Stanton, Dickinson Trinity, Glen Ullin/Hebron, Grant County/Flasher, Hazen, Heart River, Hettinger-Scranton, Killdeer, Mott-Regent/New England, New Salem-Almont and Richardton-Taylor. The field events start at noon, followed by the track events one hour later.
The team will be on the road May 4 and May 6 when the Bulldogs compete again. First, the Bulldogs will go to the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan for the House/Kihne Invitational, with field events starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs will return to Killdeer May 6 for another meet before hosting a track meet Saturday May 8.
