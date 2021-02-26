The three-time champion of Region 7 is back in the Class B state championship tournament – again.
Only this time, instead of being the favorite like they were in the regional tournament, they will play the role of Cinderella.
It was the luck of the draw that put the regional 'three-peaters' from Hettinger-Scranton against the top seeded team in the tournament, according to organizers.
The brackets for the tournament in the Minot State Dome have been released and the Night Hawks will start in the 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal opening round against top-seed Central Cass (22-1).
According to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, The top five teams were ranked through an online voting process by coaches of the participating schools with the remaining three teams being randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal match ups.
The first game at noon (Central Time) will pit #2 Seed Grafton against Glenburn (Second Random Draw), followed by #3 Seed Kenmare vs. Wilton/Wing (Third Random Draw) at 2:30 p.m., the Cantral Cass match against the Night Hawks (First Random Draw) at 6:30 p.m. and finally, the late game with #4 Seed Carrington battling. #5 Seed Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich at 9 p.m.
The winners will move to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
The losing teams will move into the consolation round, playing at noon in the top bracket and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The seventh place game will be at noon Saturday.
The consolation fifth place game Saturday will start at 2:30 p.m., while the third place game starts at 6 p.m.
The championship game will start at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Central Cass was the top Class B team in the state when the latest poll was released Feb. 15. The team had an 18-0 record at the time and was ahead of Kindred (16-3), Grafton (18-2), Kenmare (21-0) and Linton-HMB (17-2) in the rest of the top five.
Thompson (16-2) was sixth-ranked in the Feb. 15 poll, followed by Glenburn (20-2), Kidder County (16-2), and Wilton Wing (17-2).
Hettinger-Scranton was ranked tenth in the poll with a then-17-4 record.
Carrington, a team not making the top 10 in that poll, will be in the state tournament as the number four seed. Glendon and Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich also made it to the tournament without making the top 10 in that Class B poll.
