BOYS
B - Region 7
Teams
Region 7
Overall
10-0
15-4
8-2
17-3
7-3
14-5
7-4
12-7
6-4
12-7
6-4
11-7
5-5
11-9
4-6
11-9
3-6
7-12
3-7
5-12
1-9
5-15
0-10
2-16
Friday's (Feb. 12) scores
Faith 65, Hettinger-Scranton 45
Beulah 69, Mott-Regent 39
New England 60, Killdeer 53
Saturday's (Feb. 13) scores
New England 82, Grant County 45
Heart River 55, Mott-Regent 46
Beulah 77, Bowman County 76 OT
Hazen 73, Beach 55
Monday's (Feb. 15) scores
Dickinson Trinity 70, Glen Ullin/Hebron 46
Hazen 66, Washburn 50
Tuesday's (Feb. 16) scores
Hazen 75, Heart River 68
Killdeer 62, Richardton-Taylor 43
Bowman County 76, Hettinger-Scranton 33
New England 77, Harding County 46
Thursday's scores
Bowman County 74, Beach 53
Killdeer 60, Parshall 53
Mott-Regent 51, Hettinger-Scranton 43
Beulah 72, Bishop Ryan 66
Dickinson Trinity 57, Hazen 38
New Salem-Almont 59, Richardton-Taylor 47
Flasher 69, New England 37
Saturday's games (Feb. 20)
Stanley at Heart River, 3 p.m. (at Belfield HS)
Glen Ullin/Hebron at Grant County, 4 p.m. (Elgin)
Center-Stanton at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Beach at Beulah, 7 p.m.
Friday (Feb. 26) games
Richardton-Taylor at Mott-Regent, 7 p.m.
Bowman County at Heart River (South Heart), 7 p.m.
Dickinson Trinity at Killdeer, 7 p.m.
Glen Ullin/Hebron at New England, 7 p.m.
Beulah at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
B - Region 7
Teams
Region 7
Overall
11-1
17-4
9-2
12-8
7-2
12-7
7-3
10-10
7-4
14-6
5-4
9-7
5-6
10-8
4-6
7-11
3-6
7-11
2-9
4-18
1-7
2-14
0-11
2-18
Friday's (Feb. 12) scores
Faith 46, Hettinger-Scranton 41
Dickinson Trinity 52, Hazen 41
Heart River 63, Beach 36
Beulah 4, Killdeer 61
Saturday's (Feb. 13) scores
Heart River 58, Mott-Regent 57
Glen Ullin/Hebron 49, Bowman County 44
Hazen 67, Beach 42
Monday's (Feb. 15) scores
Heart River 60, Killdeer 32
Tuesday's (Feb. 16) scores
Beulah 56, Mott-Regent 32
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY (Feb. 19)
#9 Beach at #8 Mott-Regent, at Mott Armory, 6 pm
#1 Hettinger-Scranton BYE
#12 Richardton-Taylor at #5 Bowman County, Solberg gym 6 p.m.
#4 Hazen BYE
#10 New England at #7 Heart River, South Heart High, 6 p.m.
#2 Beulah BYE
#11 Killdeer at Glen Ullin/Hebron at Hebron, 6 p.m.
#3 Dickinson Trinity BYE
MONDAY QUARTERFINALS (Feb. 22)
Mott-Regent vs Beach winner plays Hettinger-Scranton at Dickinson Trinity, 1 p.m.
Bowman County vs Richardton-Taylor winner plays Hazen at Dickinson Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
New England vs Heart River winner plays Beulah at Dickinson Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Killdeer vs Glen Ullin/Hebron winner plays Dickinson Trinity at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY SEMIFINALS (Feb. 23)
Game 1, 5 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity
Game 2, 7 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity
THURSDAY CHAMPIONSHIP (Feb. 25)
6 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity
