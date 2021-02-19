BC BBB 15 Bohden Duffield _2882 (2) xxxx.JPG
Freshman Bohden Duffield (15) battles for a rebound during the first half of the Bowman County game against visiting Hettinger-Scranton. The Bulldogs won 76-33.

 PHOTO/Brad Mosher

BOYS

 

B - Region 7

Teams

Region 7

Overall

Beulah

10-0

15-4

Dickinson Trinity

8-2

17-3

Bowman County

7-3

14-5

Hazen

7-4

12-7

Glen Ullin/Hebron

6-4

12-7

Heart River

6-4

11-7

Mott-Regent

5-5

11-9

New England

4-6

11-9

Beach

3-6

7-12

Hettinger/Scranton

3-7

5-12

Killdeer

1-9

5-15

Richardton-Taylor

0-10

2-16

 

 

Friday's (Feb. 12) scores

Faith 65, Hettinger-Scranton 45

Beulah 69, Mott-Regent 39

New England 60, Killdeer 53

 

Saturday's (Feb. 13) scores

New England 82, Grant County 45

Heart River 55, Mott-Regent 46

Beulah 77, Bowman County 76 OT

Hazen 73, Beach 55

 

Monday's (Feb. 15) scores

Dickinson Trinity 70, Glen Ullin/Hebron 46

Hazen 66, Washburn 50

 

Tuesday's (Feb. 16) scores

Hazen 75, Heart River 68

Killdeer 62, Richardton-Taylor 43

Bowman County 76, Hettinger-Scranton 33

New England 77, Harding County 46

 

Thursday's scores

Bowman County 74, Beach 53

Killdeer 60, Parshall 53

Mott-Regent 51, Hettinger-Scranton 43

Beulah 72, Bishop Ryan 66

Dickinson Trinity 57, Hazen 38

New Salem-Almont 59, Richardton-Taylor 47

Flasher 69, New England 37

 

Saturday's games (Feb. 20)

Stanley at Heart River, 3 p.m. (at Belfield HS)

Glen Ullin/Hebron at Grant County, 4 p.m. (Elgin)

Center-Stanton at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Beach at Beulah, 7 p.m.

 

Friday (Feb. 26) games

Richardton-Taylor at Mott-Regent, 7 p.m.

Bowman County at Heart River (South Heart), 7 p.m.

Dickinson Trinity at Killdeer, 7 p.m.

Glen Ullin/Hebron at New England, 7 p.m.

Beulah at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

GIRLS

 

B - Region 7

Teams

Region 7

Overall

Hettinger/Scranton

11-1

17-4

Dickinson Trinity

9-2

12-8

Beulah

7-2

12-7

Hazen

7-3

10-10

Bowman County

7-4

14-6

Mott-Regent

5-4

9-7

Glen Ullin/Hebron

5-6

10-8

Beach

4-6

7-11

Heart River

3-6

7-11

New England

2-9

4-18

Killdeer

1-7

2-14

Richardton-Taylor

0-11

2-18

 

 

Friday's (Feb. 12) scores

Faith 46, Hettinger-Scranton 41

Dickinson Trinity 52, Hazen 41

Heart River 63, Beach 36

Beulah 4, Killdeer 61

 

Saturday's (Feb. 13) scores

Heart River 58, Mott-Regent 57

Glen Ullin/Hebron 49, Bowman County 44

Hazen 67, Beach 42

 

Monday's (Feb. 15) scores

Hazen 67, Beach 42

Heart River 60, Killdeer 32

 

Tuesday's (Feb. 16) scores

Beulah 56, Mott-Regent 32

 

 

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

 

FRIDAY (Feb. 19)

#9 Beach at #8 Mott-Regent, at Mott Armory, 6 pm

#1 Hettinger-Scranton BYE

#12 Richardton-Taylor at #5 Bowman County, Solberg gym 6 p.m.

#4 Hazen BYE

#10 New England at #7 Heart River, South Heart High, 6 p.m.

#2 Beulah BYE

#11 Killdeer at Glen Ullin/Hebron at Hebron, 6 p.m.

#3 Dickinson Trinity BYE

 

MONDAY QUARTERFINALS (Feb. 22)

Mott-Regent vs Beach winner plays Hettinger-Scranton at Dickinson Trinity, 1 p.m.

Bowman County vs Richardton-Taylor winner plays Hazen at Dickinson Trinity, 2:30 p.m.

New England vs Heart River winner plays Beulah at Dickinson Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Killdeer vs Glen Ullin/Hebron winner plays Dickinson Trinity at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.

 

TUESDAY SEMIFINALS (Feb. 23)

Game 1, 5 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity

Game 2, 7 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity

 

THURSDAY CHAMPIONSHIP (Feb. 25)

6 p.m. at Dickinson Trinity

 

