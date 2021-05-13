Seven teams and 33 golfers showed up at the Sweetwater Golf Course May 4 with one goal – score more than 84 strokes in order to qualify for the state championships as an individual.
One did.
Heart River’s Campbell Clarys was the only qualifier to move on to the next level by scoring an 84 after hitting 41 for the first nine holes on the golf course just south of Bowman.
One of her teammates, Maddie Jarrett, came close, finishing with a total of 88 strokes. As a team, Heart River finished first in team scoring with 359 strokes. The Cougars took five of the top seven places.
Hazen placed second in team scoring with a total of 435 strokes, led by Emmalia Frei who finished with 90 strokes to take third as an individual.
Western Morton’s team placed third in scoring with 466 total strokes.
Bowman County senior Harley Lardy closed out her golf career with 94 strokes, placing fifth among the finishers. The team had 485 total strokes.
Lardy had 48 strokes for the first nine holes, and then finished the second nine with 46. Emma Welch had the second-best total (126), while Reagan Coyle took 127 strokes. Stephanie Hestekin had 138 strokes, while Gracie Ruggles was one stroke back (139). Olivia Welch had a total of 145 strokes.
Beulah was next with a team total of 507 strokes.
Golfers from Killdeer and Center Stanton also competed in the qualifying tournament.
