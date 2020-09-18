Rhame’s Cashae McGee was a big winner in the Slope County Fair rodeo competition Aug. 30 in Amidon.
She left town with a pair of wins in the North Dakota Rodeo Association competition – taking the top honors in both the barrel racing and goat tying events – along with the prize money.
McGee beat Hali Bohmbach of Charlson by slightly more than a tenth of a second (15.604 seconds to 15.738) to take the win and the prize money.
Montana’s Josie Rieger of Ismay placed fifth in the barrel racing with a time of 15.942 seconds.
In the goat tying competition, McGee’s time of 8.1 seconds stood up for the victory, with Jayda Rokke of Camp Crook placing second with a time of 8.5 seconds. Rhame’s Teagan Homelvig placed fourth in the goat tying.
In the bareback and bull riding events, it wasn’t the riders coming out on top. Only one rider was able to stay on for the full eight seconds in each event. Clay Jorgenson of Watford City was the only rider to make the time in the bareback riding. In the bull riding, it was Lane Berg of Chaffee staying on long enough to get a score of 54 points.
In the saddle bronc competition riders fared a little better, with three riders scoring. Medora’s Jake Tescher won with a 72 point score, followed by Dalton Rixen of Taylor and Jamie Mullins of Dickinson.
The Ekalaka pair of Jeff Elmore and Barry Blair were the third tandem when the team roping finished. Clint Gorrell of Beach and Ross Carson of Grassy Butte won the event.
Blair also grabbed a third in the senior men’s breakaway competition.
AMIDON NDRA SCORING RESULTS
BAREBACK RIDING
1 – Clay Jorgenson Watford City - 77.0 pts
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 – Logan Schaper Halliday - 9.7 sec
2 – Joe Schmidt Belfield - 10.7 sec
3 – Trey Young Dupree (SD) - 11.4 sec
4 – Jon Peek Bismarck - 11.5 sec
5 – Ross Pfleger Manning - 11.6 sec
6 – Keenan Pierce Dickinson - 11.7 sec
7 – Riley Staton Hickson - 12.4 sec
8 – Jory Boote Binford - 13.6 sec
LADIES BREAKAWAY
1 – Kamira Miller Newell (SD) - 2.5 sec
2 – Stacy Cahoon Stanton - 2.6 sec
3 – Brandi White Hazen - 2.9 sec
4 – Teddi Schwagler Glen Ullin - 2.9 sec
5 – Bailey Berg Mandan - 3.2 sec
6 – Jada Mahar McLaughlin (SD) - 3.4 sec
7 – Kristen Lawrence Mobridge (SD) - 4.3 sec
8 – Baili Nielsen Beach - 4.6 sec
9 – Sadie Dale Halliday - 4.7 sec
10 – Amber Crowley Poplar (MT) - 4.7 sec
SADDLE BRONC
1 – Jake Tescher Medora - 72.0 pts
2 – Dalton Rixen Taylor - 61.0 pts
3 – Jamie Mullins Dickinson - 57.0 pts
STEER WRESTLING
1 – River Voigt Killdeer - 4.7 sec
2 – Riley Reiss Manning - 5.0 sec
3 – Jayce Doan Hazelton - 5.2 sec
4 – Justin Boll Grassy Butte - 5.6 sec
5 – Joe Nelson Watford City - 6.0 sec
6 – Tyler Thorson Manning - 6.5 sec
7 – Cameron Morman Glen Ullin - 7.0 sec
8 – Hayes Filmier Watford City - 14.9 sec
TEAM ROPING
1 – Clint Gorrell Beach - 7.4 sec
2 – Ross Carson Grassy Butte - 7.4 sec
3 – Jason Lawrence Washburn - 8.2 sec
4 – Doug Lawrence White Horse (SD) - 8.2 sec
5 – Jeff Elmore Ekalaka (MT) - 9.1 sec
6 – Barry Blair Ekalaka (MT) - 9.1 sec
7 – Tanner Wznick Stanley - 10.0 sec
8 – Ethan Rodne New Town - 10.0 sec
9 – Jory Boote Binford - 11.1 sec
10 – Zac Dunlop Rolla - 11.1 sec
11 – Jerad Haadem Bismarck - 12.2 sec
12 – Dustin Entzel Killdeer - 12.2 sec
13 – Chris Arnold Denhoff - 12.8 sec
14 – Kane Gjermundson Marshall - 12.8 sec
15 – Wyatt Bice Killdeer - 14.3 sec
16 – Mason Bice Killdeer - 14.3 sec
LADIES BARREL RACING
1 – Cashae McGee Rhame - 15.604 sec
2 – Hali Bohmbach Charlson - 15.738 sec
3 – Mackenzie Weber New Rockford - 15.837 sec
4 – Tisa Peek Bismarck - 15.881 sec
5 – Josie Rieger Ismay (MT) - 15.942 sec
6 – Lindsey Horner Dawson - 15.977 sec
7 – Bobbi Grann Sheyenne - 15.983 sec
8 – Karlee Kalberer Hazelton - 15.993 sec
SENIOR MENS BREAKAWAY
1 – Neil Kittlemann Ekalaka MT - 4.4 sec
2 – Kirk Ford Sturgis (SD) - 4.5 sec
3 – Barry Blair Ekalaka (MT) - 4.9 sec
4 – Bill Jorgenson Watford City - 4.9 sec
5 – Les Haugen Alexander - 6.0 sec
6 – Lyle Gjermundson Halliday - 6.3 sec
7 – Arlyn Lawrence Mobridge (SD) - 12.2 sec
8 – Jeff Schaefer Des Lacs - 12.2 sec
BULL RIDING
1 – Lane Berg Chaffee - 54.0 pts
GOAT TYING
1 – Cashae McGee Rhame - 8.1 sec
2 – Jayda Rokke Camp Crook (SD) - 8.5 sec
3 – Courtney Tope Buffalo (SD) - 11.8 sec
4 – Teagan Homelvig Rhame - 12.9 sec
