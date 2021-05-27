It was a big weekend for Rhame’s Teagan Homelvig.
The junior high school student won a trip to Des Moines for the National Junior High Rodeo Championships, starting June 20. The competition will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
She cleaned up in the Goat Tying competition, putting her stamp on the ticket with a sub-nine second time in the short go competition Sunday afternoon in the All Seasons Arena. She finished with a lightning quick 8.05 seconds.
She had the lead coming into the final day of the competition and the fast result made sure that she would be making the trip.
Homelvig also won the ribbon roping competition, teaming up with Trevor Andrews.
“She had an amazingly good weekend. She won all three rounds of the Goat Tying. She won the average and repeated as the state champion,” her father, Russ Homelvig said Monday. “It was definitely the perfect weekend for her.
Homelvig’s big weekend started with a first place finish in Goat Tying in Friday’s First Go.
She repeated that feat Saturday, winning the Second Go of Goat Tying setting up her dominating sweep toward the state title.
“We are headed to Des Moines Iowa,” Homelvig added with a chuckle.
The Homelvigs won’t be the only local family to make the trip to the national championships in mid-June.
Carlee Miller and Trevor Andrew will also be heading to Iowa.
Bowman’s Carlee Miller had a good weekend, starting off with a win on Friday in the First Go of the pole-bending event. She had a time of 20.754 seconds to get the 10 points for the win.
Miller ended up winning the state championship in Pole Bending after placing first in Saturday’s Second Go. She also was sixth in the Saturday competition in Barrel Racing.
In Sunday’s Short Go, Miller placed second in the Barrel Racing with a time of 15.510 seconds.
In Ribbon Roping, it was Homelvig and T.J. Andrews winning the state championship. “They had a really good season. The pair had taken fifth in Friday’s Ribbon Roping competition and were seventh during Saturday’s Second Go, but the big break came in the Short Go Sunday, sending the pair to the nationals. The local duo have been working as a team for two years.
Other local competitors had a strong weekend, with Amidon’s Cutter Ouradnik taking fourth in Saturday’s Second Go.
Quin Andrews finished seventh and 10th on Friday and Saturday in Goat Tying.
Alyssa Martian was fifth in Friday’s Pole Bending competition, sixth in Saturday’s Breakaway and fifth in Saturday’s Barrel Racing.
