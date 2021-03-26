Approximately 50 people focused on improving their roping skills when Texas-based Joe Beaver held a clinic at the All Seasons Arena over the weekend.
The clinic was broken up into two two-day sessions, with the first two days covering Tie-Down and Saturday and Sunday focusing on Breakaway.
For Beaver, Bowman is on the road to Idaho for a Breakaway clinic in Star, followed by a trip to Wickenburg in Arizona (March 26 and 27).
He will also have another four-day clinic in Lewiston for both Breakaway and Tie down in April, followed by stops in Kentucky and Oregon.
Beaver, who was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2002, has had a long career. He was the PRCA Tie-Down Roping and overall Rookie of the Year in 1985. The Victoria native also was the fifth person to pass $3 million in career earnings in 2014. He won eight world titles during his career.
There were some familiar faces, he said after the clinic ended Sunday. “Some of them I have seen before … some of them are new.
Some just needed a tune-up to get ready for rodeo season, he added. “I am just trying to go around and hit everybody at the high school and junior high level before the season kicks back open.” he said.
“I came for years and then I didn’t come for a while. We came back this year and it was really good,” he added. He may be returning next year.
You can contact Joe Beaver via phone at 979-777-6946 or his email account jjbb90@aol.com.
