The Hettinger-Scranton co-op team kicks off of the Region 7 District volleyball playoffs Tuesday after earning a first round bye.
The Nighthawks closed the regular season with a three set sweep of Bowman County to earn a third seed, putting the co-op squad into a quarterfinal match against Beach Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Hettinger.
The Buccaneers earned the showdown with a 3-0 sweep of Glen Ullin/Hebron Friday.
A victory over visiting Beach would put the Nighthawks in a semifinal Thursday battle against the winner of the Hazen-Heart River contest, also scheduled for Tuesday evening at South Heart. Hazen earned the spot by sweeping Richardton-Taylor by a 3-0 score Saturday evening in the first round.
The district championship game will be Saturday at a site and time to be named.
Earns third seed
Hettinger-Scranton closed out its regular season Nov. 3 with a 3-0 sweep of Bowman County on the road.
The (25-13, 25-20, 25-19) win was the seventh straight three-set win since the Nighthawks lost a 3-0 decision since mid-October.
The win set the stage for the Region 7 District tournament, with the seeding putting the Nighthawks in as the third seed, thanks to the victory over the Bulldogs.
In that seven-win streak, the Nighthawks swept past Glen Ullin/Hebron, Beach, Hazen, Richardton-Taylor, Killdeer and Mott-Regent before knocking off the Bulldogs in the Solberg gym.
The visitors started off with a run that turned a 5-5 tie into a 13-7 advantage, with key scoring from Scranton's Samantha Oase and Bailey Pierce.
The visitors then started another run, scoring 12 of the next 18 points for the first set win.
In the second set, the visitors started slowly, falling behind early 5-2. The two teams tied at 10-10, then again several times until it was 19-19.
Hettinger-Scranton went on a 6-1 run to grab the second set (25-20) and a 2-0 advantage.
In the final set, Hettinger-Scranton let the hosts score first, then turned the 1-0 Bulldog lead into a 7-3 Nighthawk advantage.
Hettinger-Scranton would take a 14-8 lead, but the Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 14-all with a run of their own.
Ahead 22-17, the Nighthawks closed out the three-set sweep with a 3-2 run.
