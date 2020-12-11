North Dakota’s volleyball coaches have announced that Scranton senior Samantha Oase made the all-state volleyball team.
Oase, who played for the Hettinger-Scranton co-op team, was one of more than a dozen from around the state to make the list.
But, according to Hettinger-Scranton volleyball coach Jon Kohler, it was recognition the senior had deserved.
“Sammy has been a starter for the Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks for the past 4 seasons,” he said Monday. “She has been an integral part of Night Hawk success on the volleyball court.
“She holds records for blocks in a match (13), and blocks in a season (105). Sammy was also our kill leader this season with 250 kills.
She was second on the team in serving percentage (94.5%) and first on the team in aces (47), he added. “She was also second on the team in digs with 188 behind our libero Ella Jensen.”
The senior was also named to the Region VII All-Region volleyball team the past two years, the coach said.
“Sammy was the leader of this team. She was the captain and the voice for me on the floor. She led by example in her work ethic and her attitude.
“She was one of the most coachable kids I have ever had. This was Sammy’s first year playing all 6 rotations for us and she stepped up in a big way. She was second in digs and one of our best-rated passers, as well as our best all around server this year,” the coach said.
“I was proud to be called her coach this year. In fact, I was proud of this whole team. They proved to a lot of people they were better than what they were given credit for. They took second in the region tournament. This is a testament to the hard work, and determination this team has. A large part of that success was due to Sammy’s leadership. Her and her fellow seniors really took this team on their shoulders and led them this season,” he added.
“I could not be prouder for Sammy in all the success she has had on the volleyball court, and on the basketball court,” the coach said.
Oase has also announced recently that she has signed with Black Hills State University in South Dakota on a basketball scholarship.
The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) Class B All-State Volleyball Team has been named. Listed below is the Class B All-State Volleyball Team as voted on by the state’s Class B volleyball coaches?
NDHSCA Class B All-State Volleyball Team
Brooke Blessum, Sr., Rugby
Sarah Blessum, Sr., Rugby
Tymber Boldt, Sr., Flasher
Morgan Freije, Jr., Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Danielle Hagler, Jr., North Star
Sadie Hansen, Sr., Oakes
Addyson Hughes, Sr., Des Lacs-Burlington
Mackenzie Hughes, Sr., Thompson
Abbey Kubas, Sr., Dickinson Trinity
Morgan Nelson, Sr., Northern Cass
Samantha Oase, Sr., Hettinger/Scranton
Lexis Olson, Sr., Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Jaycee Richter, Jr., Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock
Teegan Scherr, Jr., Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock
Amaya Willer, Sr., Dickinson Trinity
Megan Zimmer, Sr., Kenmare
NDHSCA Class B Senior Athlete of the Year:
Sadie Hansen, Oakes
NDHSCA Class B Coach of the Year:
Jamie Richter, Linton/HMB
