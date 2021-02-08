Seniors Katrina Poss, Beth Lien, Casitee Miller, Sidra Sadowski, and Samantha Oase were honored Saturday with their parents at the final hoime game for the Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks at the team's final home game in Scranton Saturday evening.
The team of five seniors also turned the tables with gifts for the coaches after the ceremony concluded.
According to coach Kelly Pierce, Poss had been a part of the program for several years and has helped this season behind the scenes with the stats and managers crew the team has.
The coach praised Lien for her assistance, including a crucial role in the state playoff tournament a year ago as well as a bigger role on this year's squad.
For Miller, the coach praised the senior for her role on the team and overcoming injuries. She made herself into a good player. “She's made herself a bigger factor in the team's success,” coach Pierce said.
Sadowsky has “performed every drill at game speed and that has allowed her to improve her skill set each and every year. She now pays a pivotal role on a very successful team,” the coach said as the player and her parents were announced.
For Oase, the coach pointed out she already is a two-time first team all-state player going into her final season. “She is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,471 points. She is also the career leader in block shots. Coming into tonight's game (Saturday), she is 77 rebounds shy of 1,000 trebounds for her career.
“Thank you Sam for helping to take this program to the next level,” the coach added.
However, the tables were turned on the coaches moments later when the quintet made their own comments and then handed the coaches soda and gift baskets – of snickers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.