The Bowman County Bulldogs are hoping for a long run this spring a year after the season was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions issued by the state and the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
Track
In track, the Bulldogs have scheduled a home opener March 30 with the Early Bird meet, starting at 2 p.m.
Among the teams slated to compete in the meet are Baker (MT), Beach, Bison (SD), Dawson County (MT), Dickinson, Dickinson Trinity, Grant County/Flasher, Hettinger-Scranton, Killdeer, Mott-Regent/Ne England, Plevna (MT), Richardton-Taylor and Williston.
The program will also hold the Bowman County Invite a week later (April 6), followed by the Booster meet (April 13).
According to the schedule, the school will also host invitational meets April 20 and May 8, before hosting the Hollinger Classic May 11.
Golf
The golf season will open April 12, with the first contests being allowed April 16.
The Bulldogs will be competing in Region 5 against Beach, Beulah, Center-Stanton, Dickinson Trinity/New England, Grant County/Flasher, Hazen, Heart River, Killdeer, Mott-Regent, Shiloh Christian, Southern McLean, Standing Rock and Western Morton County.
Baseball
Scranton will be competing in baseball as the Hettinger-Scranton-New England team in Region 8 against Beulah, Hazen, Heart River, Shiloh Christian and Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton.
According to the team’s schedule, the first game for the Night Hawks will be April 13 at Heart River (Belfield) with a 3:30 p.m. starting time. The two teams will meet against Hettinger April 29, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The schedule continues with a trip to Beulah April 15, followed by hosting Shiloh Christian April 20 in Hettinger.
The state tournament starts June 3 at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown.
