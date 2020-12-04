Because of rising pandemic statistics throughout the state, the North Dakota governor recently shut down practices for winter sports until mid-December.
That sports ban was dropped less than a week later, which allowed the winter sports practices to start Nov. 30 for all schools.
However, the ban on winter sports will remain in effect for any sports competitions through Dec. 14, Gov. Doug Burgum announced.
The governor announced the change Nov. 18,
According to the governor, for the pause in activities was to keep schools open to in-person instruction and make sure follow wearing masks and social distancing was maintained.
The ban had been announced Nov. 13, but after discussions with members of the North Dakota High School Activities Association and state legislators, it was amended.
Among the changes made to the ban were having coaches and activities administrators said they will be take care at practices to help slow the spread of the virus. Travel will be restricted to home territory.
In addition, the locker rooms will not be used and the facilities will be restricted to only players, coaches and staffs.
