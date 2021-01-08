The Buccadawgs were back on the mats after the holiday break this past weekend at the Harding County Invitational Tournament in Buffalo, SD. Ten teams competed with the top 5 placing teams being Hettinger/Scranton, Bowman, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Killdeer. The Bowman/Beach wrestling clubs had ten wrestlers competing with Austin and Taylor Wanner winning Championship honors. The boys will compete this coming Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Hettinger Classic.
106# Taylor Wanner placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points
•Quarterfinal - Taylor won by fall in: 51 over Cash Schiley (Lemmon/McIntosh)
•Semifinal - Taylor won by fall in: 28 over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown)
•1st Place Match - Taylor won by 5-4 decision over Jace Andersen (Killdeer)
113# Austin Wanner placed 1st
•Quarterfinal - Austin won by fall in: 53 over Landon Dumas (Killdeer)
•Semifinal - Austin won by fall in 3:37 over Cade Costello (Harding County)
•1st Place Match - Austin won by 6-0 decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown)
120# Karsen Kulseth placed 5th
•Quarterfinal - Karsen won by fall in 1:46 over Dean Dumas (Killdeer)
•Semifinal – Karsen lost by fall in 2:00 to Peyton Tuhy (Hettinger/Scranton)
•Cons. Semi – Karsen lost by 9-3 decision to Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown)
•5th Place Match - Karsen won by fall in :45 over Dean Dumas (Killdeer)
126# Emery Noll placed 2nd
•Quarterfinal - Emery received a bye
•Semifinal - Emery won by fall in 3:14 over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche)
•1st Place Match – Emory lost by 8-4 decision to Maverick Simons (Sturgis Brown)
132# Kolby Sperry placed 4th
•Quarterfinal - Kolby won by fall in :43 over Zach Tonsager (Belle Fourche)
•Semifinal – Kolby lost by a 10-9 decision to Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown)
•Cons. Semi - Kolby won by fall in 1:25 over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche)
•3rd Place Match – Kolby lost by medical forfeit to Hunter Way (Hill City)
138# Tucker Strand placed 2nd
•Quarterfinal - Tucker won by a 6-1 decision over Gus Bohmbach (Killdeer)
•Semifinal - Tucker won by fall in 3:17 over Braden Weiss (Hill City)
•1st Place Match – Tucker lost by 6-4 decision to Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche)
145# Riggs Rotenberger placed 4th
•Quarterfinal – Riggs lost by fall in 2:13 to Garrett Winkler (Newell)
•Cons. Round 1 - Riggs won by fall in 1:29 over Cody Zentner (Lemmon/McIntosh)
•Cons. Semi - Riggs won by fall in 3:01 over Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown)
•3rd Place Match – Riggs lost by 7-2 decision to Miles Weichmann (Hettinger/Scranton)
152# Caydon Wolbaum placed 4th
•Quarterfinal - Caydon won by fall in 1:33 over Andy Tonsager (Belle Fourche
•Semifinal – Caydon lost by 8-5 decision to Hunter Harrison (Sturgis Brown)
•Cons. Semi - Caydon won by fall in: 38 over Devin Nowowiejski (Belle Fourche)
•3rd Place Match – Caydon lost by injury default to Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown)
220# Mace Stuber placed 3rd
•Quarterfinal - Mace Stuber received a bye
•Semifinal – Mace lost by 8-6 decision to Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche)
•Cons. Semi - Mace won by fall in 2:04 over Sean Wahlfeldt (Belle Fourche)
•3rd Place Match - Mace won by fall in 2:23 over Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger/Scranton)
285# Wyatt Roberts placed 6th
•Quarterfinal – Wyatt lost by fall in 5:13 to Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown)
•Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt received a bye
•Cons. Semi – Wyatt lost by fall in: 54 to Ethan Nehl (Lemmon/McIntosh)
•5th Place Match – Wyatt lost by fall in 2:12 to Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown)
