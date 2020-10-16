It took three days but in the Badlands Challenge National High School Rodeo Association competition in the All Season Arena, but it was Wyoming’s Haiden Thompson who emerged as a big winner.
The rider from the tiny town of Yoder won both the goat tying and breakaway competitions.
After starting out the Breakaway with a 2.79 second ride, she came back in her second try with the only sub two-second ride at the Badlands Challenge (1.98 seconds).
Tie Down Roping
In tie down roping, it was North Dakota ninth grader Kolby Sperry from Beach who won the two round competitions in Bowman with a combined time of 25.55 seconds. Senior Jake Chesek of Nebraska was second with a total time of 27.11 seconds. Tegan Fite of South Dakota placed third.
Bowman’s Quaid Lardy placed 18th in the competition. The junior had a best of 14.35 in the first round of the two-round event.
Only the top eight finishers were able to log times on both runs.
Barrels
Bowman seventh-grader Carlee Miller was one of the top riders in the two rounds of barrel competition at the Badland Challenge over the weekend. She had rides of 15.264 seconds and 15.065 seconds for he two rounds.
Her sister, Jayda Miller, a senior at Bowman, finished with 15.107 second and 15.37 second efforts in two rides.
Steer Wrestling
Nebraska’s Sage Schrunk won the steer wrestling competition with a two-round total of 15.19 seconds, beating Logan Lemmel of South Dakota was second with 16.21 seconds. The senior from Sturgis had the fastest first round time with a 5.3-second effort.
Montana sophomore Trey James Knight placed third with a combined time of 31.38, as just the top three were able to log success in both rounds.
Bareback
Montana junior Sam Peterson won the bareback competition with a pair of 70-point efforts for a combined 140 points.
Cooper Filipek of South Dakota was second with a two-round total of 136 points, while another South Dakota rider, Colton Shelley of Nisland, was third. Chance Isaak of Richardton was fourth.
Saddle Bronc
Garrett Cunningham of Montana had the top total with 111 points after two rounds. The Broadus rider had rides of 55 and 56 points and was the only rider to log two scores.
Traylin Martin from South Dakota had the highest score in either round with a 63-point effort in his first ride.
Bull Riding
South Dakota’s Jack Rodenbaugh had the high point total of 131 after being the only rider to log two successful rides. He had a 67-point ride in the first round, and then followed it with a 64-point effort.
Dylan Bradford of South Dakota had 62-point ride to start, but got no points in the second round.
