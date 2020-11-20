It was ‘perfect’.
That is how Hettinger-Scranton volleyball coach described it after the watching the Region 7 title game between his Night Hawks and Dickinson Trinity Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Kohler and the Night Hawks, he was describing the way the Titans played as they swept Hettinger-Scranton by a 3-0 margin.
The Titans opened the contest with a 25-12 win in the first set that set the tone for the rest of the title match. The Titans followed with 25-11 and 25-10 wins to grab the regional berth in the state tournament.
Going to FargoDome
In Fargo, Trinity played Northern Cass Thursday in the quarterfinals.
The other three quarterfinals in the state tournament at the FargoDome pitted Linton-HMB against Our Redeemer’s (Minot), Langdon Area -Edmore-Munich against Kenmare and Thompson faced Flasher.
The semifinals and consolation matches play Friday, with the finals and placing contests set for Saturday.
Season ends for Night Hawks
For Hettinger-Scranton, Saturday’s loss left the team with a 0-3 record against the Titans this fall.
The first loss in September was close, with the Titans narrowly claiming a 3-2 victory.
A month later, it was Trinity getting a 3-0 sweep.
Trinity handed the Night Hawks three of their seven losses as Hettinger-Scranton built up a 9-7 record for the season.
The final loss Saturday was also the final volleyball contest for seniors Samantha Oase, Casitee Miller, Beth Lien and Katrina Poss.
The seniors and the rest of the team had to watch as the Titans came up with the answers to handling the Night Hawks’ attacks, but also the way to defeat their defenses as well.
“I told the girls that is as perfect of volleyball I have ever seen a high school team play,” Kohler said. “That is the best I have ever seen Trinity play.
“Every adjustment we made, didn’t work. We did what we could. I am proud of my girls,” he added.
He admitted that he wouldn’t be able to fill the void left by Oase next fall. “You are never going to fill those shoes. You just fill the spot. You are not going to replace her. She is just a phenomenal player all the way around.”
Night Hawks upset
The Night Hawks made it to the finals by sweeping second seed Heart River Thursday in Belfield.
Going in as the third seed, Hettinger-Scranton got off to a fast start.
The visitors won the first set by a 25-13 victory as Oase dominated net play against the Cougars.
The visitors took the second set by a 25-17 margin.
In the third set, the two teams battled for most of the contest, tying repeatedly at 11-all, 14-all and 15-all before the Night Hawks finally broke away with an 8-0 run.
Ahead 23-15, the Cougars scored one point, and then watched the visitors close out the win with two straight points.
The victory moved the Night Hawks into a rematch of the 2019 regional title game.
Regional standings
The Night Hawks ended their season with a 7-3 record in regular season regional play and 13-7 for the season.
The Titans headed into the state tournament with a 22-1 season record after going 11-0 in regional play.
Heart River was the second-place team in regional play with a 10-1 record and finished the season with a 16-4 record.
