Led by senior Samantha Oase's 23 points, the Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball team opened its 2020 season with an easy 58-13 victory over visiting Richardton-Taylor in the opening round of the annual Roughrider Tournament.
The hosts got off to a fast start, scoring the first 10 points on their way to a 16-2 first quarter lead.
The lead jumped to 26-2 before Richardton-Taylor could score again on their way to a 31-4 halftime advantage.
With substitutions and a running clock, the Night Hawks had built up a 50-11 lead going into the final quarter and went on to claim the win.
According to Night Hawk coach Kelly Pierce, the game showcased the defense more than the offense. “It went well. We were trying to work on our defensive identity and focus on the defensive end. We don't have a lot of offense in.
“With what we had in I thought the girls did really well. I'm really pleased with how they played. We were executing,” he explained.
He thought the team did a good job of frustrating the Raiders and forcing them into turnovers poor shot selection – especially for their first game of the season.
Oase and Beth Lien led the first quarter scoring attack, each scoring eight points. Oase added 11 more before halftime. Lien finished the game with 11 points.
The hosts also got six points from Casitee Miller, while Bailee Pierce put in five, including one of the team's three three point baskets in the third quarter. Ally Schalesky and Laela Jensen finished with four points apiece.
Sidra Sadowsky scored three and Ella Jensen finished with two points.
Pierce, Sadowsky and Lien scored the long-range baskets in the third quarter.
For the Raiders, the only scorers were Skylar Crow (11 points) and Gracee Kuntz with two points.
The team faced a busy first week of the season, playing Grant County on the road Tuesday before playing the second round game in the Roughrider Tou
