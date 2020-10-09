Five turnovers, including two returned for touchdowns, helped the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks hand the Bowman County Bulldogs a 34-14 loss in Bismarck Friday.
The two teams had battled to a scoreless standoff for most of the first when driving Bulldog offense coughed up a fumble inside Shiloh Christian territory at the 25-yard line that was recovered. It was returned for a 75-yard touchdown by Isaac Heringer with about three minutes left in the half.
Ahead 7-0, another turnover stopped a drive by the Bulldogs. Josh Kolling intercepted a pass from Quaid Lardy about the 30-yard line and returned to midfield.
That started a seven-play drive which took the Skyhawks into the end zone with a nine-yard run by Michael Fagerland and just eight seconds left on the clock..... and a 14-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored early in the after a wildcat formation pass by Caleb Duffield to Clay Heimer for a 50-yard gain at the Shiloh 20-yard line.
Duffield ran the ball in from 14 yards out for a touchdown two plays later, cutting the lead to 14-7 after Mace Stuber added the extra-point.
Shiloh Christian came close to added to their lead almost immediately with a deep pass to Kyler Klein but the receiver lost the ball going into the end zone when the defenders helped strip the ball away and fell on the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
Down by just one touchdown, the Bulldogs started a drive which they hoped would tie the score, but another fumble gave the Skyhawks the ball at the 15 yard line on the second play.
Four plays later, Kolling went in on a quarterback keeper to give the hosts a 21-7 lead after the extra-point.
The Skyhawks got another quick score on the next Bowman County drive when Joey Desir intercepted a pass for a 41-yard pick-six score.
The two scores were less than a minute apart and built the lead up to 28-7 for the Skyhawks at their homecoming game.
The hosts were not finished scoring.
Shiloh Christian added one more on a one-yard push into the end zone by Kolling with 9:06 left in the game. A blocked extra point left the score at 34-7.
The Bulldogs still came back with a score when Riggs Rotenberger went in from four yards out with 4:47 left, cutting the lead to 34-13. The two point conversion failed.
Two of the five Bulldog turnovers were fumbles, while three came from interceptions. Bowman County also had one long-distance score by Caleb Duffield called back by a holding penalty. They also had one pass to Brody Headley ruled out of the end zone by mere inches.
The Skyhawks also had three takeaways, with the Bulldogs grabbing two interceptions and recovered one fumble in the loss. Duffield had one interception.
Lardy finished the game with 11 completions in 25 attempts and three interceptions for 138 yards. Heimer caught four of the passes for 111 yards. Duffield had four catches for 50 yards, while Brady Senn had one for eight yards.
Bowman County finished with 266 yards in offense and just 78 coming on the ground in 25 carries. That was just one yard less than Shiloh Christian's total offense totals. Kolling hit just four of his ten passes for 83 yards and was intercepted twice as the Skyhawk signal caller.
On the ground, the Bulldogs finished with Rotenberger getting 38 yards on 10 carries to be the leader. Headley carried five times for 22 yards, while Duffield had four for 18 yards before being sidelined late in the fourth quarter. Colby Schaff carried twice for nine yards.
The Skyhawks were led by Fagerland's 14 carries for 68 yards, while Braden Kuehn had eight for 56 yards and Kolling finished with 56 yards on 13 carries.
Klein led the Skyhawk receivers with one catch for 49 yards.
Coach proud
The victory was the fifth straight for the Skyhawks and left them with a 4-1 regional record that tied them with Killdeer, a team they had defeated a week earlier.
The Skyhawks are scheduled to play Heart River Friday in Belfield.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-2 for the season and 2-2 in regional play, with the postponed Heart River homecoming game considered to be a COVID-related non contest, according to Bowman County coach Nick Walker. He doubted it could be made up, but stressed that the Bulldogs could make the playoffs if they win their two remaining games.
“We still control our own destiny to get into the playoffs. If we win out, we are in the playoffs,” he said.
The coach did not make the trip to Bismarck with his team. He is under quarantine after having a close contact and will also not be making the trip to Richardton for Friday's game with the Raiders.
“We will just deal with it like we have everything else this year. Our kids are resilient. We'll bounce back.
Still, Walker said he was proud of the team and told them so by speakerphone in the parking lot after the loss.
“They (the Skyhawks) made a few plays. It is a game of football and football comes down to just two or three plays. We'll get better,” he added.
“With the exception of one drive, we held them to just three yards a carry. Our defensive guys did a really good job against the run,” the coach and co-athletic director said.
He also praised his assistant coaches John Brosz and Nate Kees for the job they have done all week since Walker was quarantined and through the game Friday. “I am really proud of our assistant coaches and I am really proud of our kids. They did a heck of a job tonight (Friday),” he said after the game.
Heimer has had had a strong year, Walker added. “He is almost at 40 catches for the year (before Frdiay's road loss). He has had a phenomenal year for us on both sides of the ball.”
The Bowman County players overcame adversity, he said. “We didn't win on the scoreboard, but I couldn't be more proud of the kids.”
STANDINGS
Shiloh Christian 4-1 5-2
Killdeer 4-1 6-1
Trinity 3-1 5-2
Bowman County 2-2 4-2
New Salem 2-3 4-3
Heart River 1-2 1-3
Richardton-Taylor 1-2 1-6
Southern McLean 0-5 2-5
Friday's (Oct. 2) scores
Shiloh Christian 34, Bowman County 13
Velva 26, Trinity 21
Killdeer 43, New Salem 24
Richardton-Taylor 34, South McLean 30
Thursday's (Oct. 8) game
Killdeer at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Friday's (Oct. 9) games
Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 6 p.m.
Bowman County at Richardton-Taylor, 6 p.m.
Southern McLean at New Salem, 7 p.m.
