The Bulldog varsity volleyball overcame the chaos of the coronavirus and multiple lineup changes to win two matches during the week. Defeating Glen Ullin-Hebron 3-0 and Mott-Regent 3-1.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in each of the first two sets against the Bearcats winning 25-15 and 25-18. The Bearcats roared out to a 15-9 lead in the third set before the Bulldogs started their comeback and tying the score at 15. It was back and forth after that and with the score tied at 22 the Bulldogs won the last three points to prevail 25-22.
For the night Bailey Peterson had six aces, six digs, six kills and eight assists. Amy Jeffers had nine aces, four kills, eleven assists, and four serve receptions. Rhyann Heyen returned to the libero position for the evening and had fifteen digs and fourteen serve receptions. Ellie Powell topped the team with eleven kills and four blocks while also having three digs in the last three points of the match. Logan Blankenbaker chipped in with eleven serve receptions and three digs, while Alison Hoff had three digs.
Besides the multiple lineup changes the Wildfire from Mott-Regent provided a challenge with their unique style of play. Leading 17-13 in the first set the Bulldogs made some uncharacteristic errors and dropped the set 26-24. The second set was back and forth before the Wildfire took and small lead and were serving for the set. An incredible play by Logan Blankenbaker saved the Bulldogs and propelled them to a 26-24 win in set two. Strong serving by Bailey Peterson made the third a pretty easy win for the Bulldogs 25-15, but the Wildfire still had some fight in them. Trailing 21-18, Rhyann Heyen went back to serve for the Bulldogs. Rhyann had been challenged to be mentally tougher during the week and she showed up with big serve after big serve to help put the Bulldogs ahead and finish with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
Kennedi Blankenbaker and Alyssa Buckman started the first match of their careers and Avrie Nohava and Cheyenne Dodge came off the bench to make significant contributions to the victory. Kennedi had eight kills, two aces, twelve serve receptions and thirteen digs, Avrie had an ace, ten serve receptions and two digs while Alyssa had six kills and two assists. While Cheyenne only had a dig, her contributions to the team effort were more than what shows up in the stats. Bailey Peterson accepted the challenge of running a 5-1 offense and came through with thirty assists to go with her nine aces and four digs. Ellie Powell had ten kills, four blocks and seventeen digs. Rhyann Heyen led the team with twenty-three serve receptions and twenty-two digs and she also contributed five kills and three aces. Madeline Stafford came alive during the third and fourth set and finished the night with two aces, four kills and four digs, while Logan Blankenbaker had thirteen serve receptions and eleven kills along with one gigantic kill to save the second set.
Bulldog JV takes two
By Spikey McCourt
The Bulldog JV volleyball team won two matches this past week. The first match against Glen Ullin-Hebron went for the Bulldogs 25-8 and 25-21 before the Bearcats took the third set 15-10. The JV had been starting their matches slow but came out on fire in the opening stanza. When asked what was different, sophomore Avrie Nohava answered, “We did a much better job talking during the match and we understand that the other teams are good and that we need to be ready to play.” Avrie had three aces while Gracie Lambourn led the team with five. Claire Stafford led the dawg’s with five kills while Cheyenne Dodge had three. Gracie and Alyssa Buckman each had 6 assists. Emy Van Daele had seven digs and Kennedi Blankenbaker had six on the evening along with 12 serve receptions.
Two nights later a completely different JV team would take the court at the Mott Armory. The again came out on fire and took the first set 25-12, before dropping a close second set 25-23. Since there was no C-team match the third set went to 25 and the dawgs came out on top 25-19. The team was led in kills by Claire Stafford with seven followed by Emy Van Daele with six and Cheyenne Dodge with four. Reagen Coyle playing in her first JV match contributed three kills. Saige Stadheim and Ashlyn Fischer each had seven assists. Saige had four aces and Cheyenne had three. Emy had nine serve receptions and two digs and Cheyenne had six serve receptions.
C-team takes down the Bearcats
By Spikey McCourt
The volleyball C-team continues to show improvement after a 25-22, 25-15, and 15-10 victory over the Bearcats from Glen Ullin-Hebron. You can really see the improvement in the way the team is playing. The Dawgs had twenty kills on the night and of those twenty, nineteen were assisted on. That is a very high percentage for a C-team match. The hitting has improved because the setting has improved. The reason the setting has improved is because the passing is much better and the reason for the better passing is better communication. On the evening, Reagen Coyle had eight kills and Caitlynn Towe pitched in with six. Reagen also lead the team with five serve receptions and three digs. Ashlyn Fischer and Saige Stadheim each had six assists and Leslie Anaya stepped up to set for the first time this season in the third set and had two assists. Ava Lindstrom showed some strong serving with four aces followed by Caitlynn with three.
This was the only match of the week for the girls as Mott-Regent does not have a C-team and the match with Beach that was scheduled for Oct. 13 has been rescheduled for Oct. 19, starting at 4 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.