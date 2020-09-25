The JV Dawgs went 1-1 during the week, dropping their match to Beach 28-26, 25-10, and 15-13, before rebounding with a win over the Cowgirls from Killdeer taking the first two sets 25-20 before falling in the third set 15-12.
Unforced errors plagued the Dawgs in the match against Beach. Nevertheless, the team fought back from an early deficit to serve for the set. There was a big letdown in the second set after coming so close in set number one. However, the girls battled back and played well in the third set coming up just short. Caitlyn Towe had some strong serves and led the team with four aces, followed by Alyssa Buckman with three and Avrie Nohava, Gracie Lambourn, and Kennedi Blankenbaker all had two aces.
Avrie led the team in both serve receptions and digs with seven and three respectfully. Morgan Matheson had three serve receptions while Kennedi had four kills and Alyssa topped the team with five assists.
Killdeer could have been a repeat of the Beach match as the JV Dawgs fell behind in the first set 9-3 and 7-2 in the second. However, this time the girls showed some steely resolve and rallied to win each set. Avrie Nohava and Cheyenne Dodge had big passing nights. Avrie led the team with eleven serve receptions and six digs, Cheyenne had six serve receptions and five digs. Caitlyn Towe once again provided some clutch serving with four aces; Avrie and Gracie Lambourn each had three.
Cheyenne, Alyssa Buckman and Kennedi Blankenbaker all had five kills and Avrie had four, while Gracie and Alyssa each had seven assists.
