The visiting Standing Rock Warriors overcame a 41-point effort by senior Jeran Anderson to win in Scranton Saturday by a 75-68 margin.
The visitors were outgunned by the Night Hawks from long range – hitting 11 three-pointers – but dominated the game inside and converted Hettinger-Scranton turnovers into points.
The Warriors led after one quarter (20-15) but were behind at the half, 34-31.
Hettinger-Scranton held a 50-45 lead after the the third quarter.
The Warriors rallied in the final minutes, outscoring the Night Hawks by a 30-18 margin.
The visitors were hammered by Anderson in the first quarter when he scored 10 of the Night Hawks' 15 points with a pair of three-pointers to go with two baskets in the first eight minutes. Ryder Sanford added another three pointer.
It was the Night Hawks hit long range that flipped the lead in the second quarter, with the hosts scoring five bombs with four free throws that added up to 19 points, while holding Standing Rock to just 11 points.
Shootout
For most of the game, it was a battle between the two players with the number 1 on their jerseys.
Standing Rock's Xander Vetter hit 12 of his 22 points in the first half.
At the same time, Anderson gave the Night Hawks 18 points in the first two quarters.
Anderson would add nine in the third quarter before finishing with 14 in the final minutes. The senior was 17 for 19 at the free throw line, including a perfect 12-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
But that was almost all of the offense in the fourth quarter for the Night Hawks – only a pair of free throws by Forrest Forthun and a basket by Maddox Pierce helped the scoring.
By comparison, the Warriors turned a 50-45 deficit into a victory in the fourth quarter by turning Hettinger-Scranton turnovers into points.
Thirty points and eight minutes later the Warriors had notched the win.
It was John Luger who helped the Warriors, hitting 11 of his 17 total points in the last eight minutes. Lugen started the rally, hitting the first points just 13 seconds in the final quarter.
About 90 seconds later, it was Lugen hitting a pair of free throws which tied and then gave the Warriors the lead.
The Night Hawks came to tie the score, but a pair of free throws by Vetter and a three-point basket by Weston Hagel gave the Warriors a 61-56 lead with just under four minutes left in the game.
Luger made it a six point lead with a free throw and just about three minutes on the clock. He followed that with a basket off a turnover to make it a 64-56 lead. With 2:25 left, a basket by Dayne Abbey made the Warrior lead a double-digit one (66-56).
After Pierce closed the gap to eight points, it was Luger hitting another basket. He made the lead 10 points, but missed the and-one free throw after the foul.
When Anderson hit three free throws, closing the gap to seven points (68-61) with 1:42 minutes left.
After Luger hit a shot, making the lead 70-61, Anderson cut the lead by two at the free throw line again.
After Vetter hit a basket with 26 seconds left, it was Anderson going back to the free throw line on the back end of a three-point play to cut the gap again (72-66).
With 20 seconds left, Anderson was back at the line, sinking both shots, cutting the lead to 73-68.
Luger would add the final score with a basket and 13 seconds left.
“Standing Rock just made more shots that we did in the fourth quarter,” coach Jeremy Dietchman said after the game. “We didn't get enough rebounds.”
“They were a little bigger than we were and got more rebounds in the fourth quarter. We had too many turnovers.”
Three barrage
The Night Hawks hit 11 three point shots and got 22 of 27 free throws for 81 percent from the charity line.
But the big difference was in two point field goals. Standing Rock had a 23-6 edge in the short range baskets giving them a 46-12 edge in points. The Warriors also got 11 points at the free throw line in 20 attempts.
Behind Anderson's 41-point effort, the Night Hawks only had Pierce in double figures with 10 points.
Ryder Sanford scored eight, including two of the team's three point scores.
Bradee Clapper's three-pointer in the second quarter was his only score of the afternoon. Three Night Hawks (Forrest Forthun, Alex Burrer and Bennett Jorgenson) finished with two points each.
For the visiting Warriors, Luger scored 17, while Abbey finished with 15 points and Ty Gireaux had 12.
Carter Harrison put in eight points, while Hagel added one.
The non-region loss dropped the Night Hawks to 5-13 for the year, heading into the regional tournament.
Wildfire burns
The visiting Wildfire handed the Night Hawks a 51-43 loss in Scranton Thursday (Feb. 18).
The loss dropped Hettinger-Scranton to 3-7 in regional play while the Wildfire improved to 5-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.