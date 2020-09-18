The Bulldogs volleyball team had their first home match of the season against the Titans from Trinity, but first they ventured down highway 85 to take on the Ranchers from Harding County.
With no C-team match, the JV was the first to take the court and they came out very sluggish and dropped the first set 25-13. Nineteen of the Ranchers twenty-five points were due to unforced errors by the Bulldogs. Bowman County jumped out to a 7-1 lead to start the second set and from there the play was pretty even in a 25-19 win for the Bulldogs. In the third set, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-2 lead and were cruising towards a victory. The Ranchers then mounted a comeback and tied the score at 14, before the Bulldogs scored the last two points in a thrilling 16-14 victory.
Avrie Nohava, Alyssa Buckman and Madeline Stafford lead the team with three aces, while Kennedi Blankenbaker paced the dawgs with six kills followed by Alyssa and Madeline with four each. Avrie topped the team with serve receptions (8) and digs (3) while Caitlyn Towe had a big block during the third set. Alyssa was the assist leader with nine and Gracie Lambourn had seven.
The first set of the varsity match was one of many runs. The Bulldogs were up 6-2, down 10-7, up 13-11 and then down 18-13 before closing the gap to 24-21 and losing the set 25-21. In the second set, the team really looked out of sync and had many unforced errors in losing 25-8.
The third set looked like it would be a repeat of the first. Harding County had the early lead before it was tied at 16; from there the Ranchers took control and were serving for the match at 24-22. At this point, the Bulldogs decided that it was not time to go home. Three times the Ranchers had a chance to win the match and they were denied. Then, Logan Blankenbaker stepped back and hit two big serves under pressure and the Bulldogs prevailed 27-25. With the mojo on their side, the Bulldogs cruised to a 25-16 win in the fourth set to tie the match 2-2.
The fifth set was dominated by the Ranchers and the final score was 15-6. “We played scared, we didn’t play to win in the final set,” said coach Weldele.
Amy Jeffers had a huge night leading the team with eleven kills, sixteen assists and three aces. Ellie Powell had nine kills and four blocks. Bailey Peterson contributed nine assists and three kills. Logan Blankenbaker also had three aces to go with fourteen digs and eleven serve receptions. Esme Madrigal led the team with sixteen digs and twenty-two serve receptions. Madeline Stafford came off the bench to contribute nine serve receptions, five digs and four kills to the teams’ effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.