The road warriors known as the Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Beach and Killdeer and came away with a pair of victories.
The Bulldogs started fast against the Bucs, jumping out to a 10-3 lead. They kept the margin around 4-5 points until Beach made a late surge to close within one at 23-22. However, the dawgs prevailed in the first set 25-23. After that, the dawgs put their paws down on the Bucs neck, finished the match with a 25-16 win in set two, and closed out the match 25-11.
A season high hitting percentage of .373 kept the Bucs on their heels along with sixteen aces. Amy Jeffers led the way with six aces and seventeen assists. Bailey Peterson had seven assists to go along with five digs, while eight kills to go with her eleven serve receptions a six digs. Esme Madrigal also had six digs and contributed seven serve receptions. Ellie Powell had a big night at the net with eight kills and five blocks.
Up in the Killdeer the Cowgirls came out with new and better passing line up than what they started the year with and really gave the Dawgs fits with their court coverage. You usually do not win a set with a negative hitting percentage but that is exactly what the dawgs were able to accomplish, taking the first set 26-24. The second set was a back and forth affair until Bowman County stretched out the lead to 19-12 and cruised in with a 25-17 victory. “You could see that they were getting frustrated,” said senior captain Logan Blankenbaker. The third set was more of the same and the Dawgs finished the match with a 25-16 win.
Bowman County served at a rate of 89.7%, the highest of the season so far with Rhyann Heyen, Bailey Peterson, Amy Jeffers, Ellie Powell and Madeline Stafford all serving over 90%. Bailey led the team in aces with three, while Ellie had twelve kills and two blocks. Amy Jeffers had seven kills and ten assists while Bailey led the team with fifteen assists. Rhyann had an excellent night passing with thirteen digs and twelve serve receptions without an error. Esme Madrigal also had eleven serve receptions to go with her seven digs.
Next up for the Bulldogs will be a trip to Richardton on the 24th and then a home match on the 26th against Heart River. The C-team will start things off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
