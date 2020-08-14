It was a crazy time in Baker over the weekend.
The second annual Crazy Days 3 on 3-basketball tournament started July 31 in Baker and it didn’t take long to exceed the previous year’s turnout.
The two-day tournament jumped from 13 teams in 2019 to 22 even before the tournament began using parking lots next to the Bank of Baker and Russell’s Clothing. By the time the tournament ended, 29 teams had played on the makeshift courts, more than doubling in size.
“We did have a Lambert (Montana) team, but the family was from Baker and they were here,” Alissa Miller of the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture said.
Most of the teams had players from Baker, Plevna, Bowman and Miles City, she said. The tournament had teams in grades from third to twelfth competing in different age groups playing half-court on parking lots next to the Bank of Baker and Russell’s Clothing.”
The winning high school team was a mix of players from Baker and Bowman, “It was a last-minute put together team.”
According to Miller, it was a success. “It was great. Hopefully next year it will be bigger. Most of the teams said they would be back”
In addition, the weather was good for most of the tournament. “On Friday, it rained during the championship game of the fifth and sixth grade girls, which was the last game of the day. It was a nice little cool off for the kids and everybody,” Miller said.
The local retailers told Miller they saw quite a bit of foot traffic come into the stores over the weekend.
“If we have more teams (next year), then we will have more courts. That would be great.
“Part of the reason for the tournament is to help promote people shopping in Baker,” Miller explained before the tournament.
“We had a lot of interest in and people asking if we are going to do it again,” Miller added. “They were excited to get a ball in their hands (over the weekend).”
Results
It was an all-Baker team, which won the third and fourth grade coed title, made up of Hudson Coulter, Emma O’Connor, and Blake Enos.
Avery O’Connor, Jayda Harbaugh and Ryann Gorder made sure the fifth and sixth grade girls division title stayed in Baker.
It was the Big Macs from Bowman (Beyers Mescke, Mason Lambourn, and Cansas Duffield) who won the fifth and sixth grade boys’ division title.
Mikkelyn Walker (Bowman), Madison O’Connor, and Avery O’Connor (Baker) combined forces to win the girls’ seventh and eighth grade girls’ title.
Gentre Coulter of Baker joined with Carson Gardner (Miles City), Kyler and Warren Venable (Miles City) to win the boys’ seventh and eighth grade crown.
Codi Melton (Ekalaka), Chloe Tudor (Plevna), Tyler Rieger (Plevna) and Heidi LaBree (Ekalaka) won the high school girls division.
Warren Richardson (Bowman), Konner Flint (Baker) and Carson Massey (Bowman) claimed the high school boys’ title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.