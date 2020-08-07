The Hettinger/Scranton/Bowman/Lemmon Bears dropped its American Legion District 1 tournament opener July 27 in Beulah.
The team rallied from its 3-2 loss to the Cyclones to beat rival Belfield/South Heart Knights by a narrow 9-8 score Tuesday.
But the Bears’ season ended Tuesday afternoon with a second loss to the Cyclones in the district tournament by a 9-4 margin.
The final loss ended the season with a 16-12-2 record.
Opening loss
The Bears scored first in the battle with the Cyclones Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Cyclones rallied to take the lead in the top of the second inning, scoring two runs in the low-scoring contest.
Beulah would add another run in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead
It wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh inning that the Bears would score again, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Cyclones from taking the 3-2 victory.
Jacob Hetzel picked up the loss, giving up three runs on two hits to the Cyclones. He had six strikeouts and gave up two walks.
Jacob Svihovec started the game on the mound for the Bears, going one and two thirds innings and striking out two.
Ty Warbis had four strikeouts and four walks in his two and a third innings pitching.
The Bears finished the game with eight hits of the Cyclones’ pitching.
Ty Warbis, Bo Wilson and Cade Warbis finished the game with two hits each for the Bears, while Cam Wokal and Connor Dilse each had one hit in the loss.
Bears bounce back
The Bears rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with three runs to come from behind for a 9-8 victory over the Belfield/South Heart Knights.
It was Wokal providing a key hit in the seventh with a single that scored two runs.
The Knights scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double, but it was the Bears who had the big offense at the plate, finishing with 12 hits off the Knights. Warrick Dilse led the way at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Wokal was 2 for 2 at the plate, while scoring twice and getting two RBIs.
Svihovec was 2 for 4 at the plate, finishing with two hits, while Mason DeFoe was also 2 for 4, with one run and one RBI. Connor Dilse was 2 for 4 at the plate.
The Bears’ pitching quartet of Svihovec, Warrick Dilse, Mason DeFoe and Cade Warbis held the Knights to five hits.
Warrick Dilse had 14 strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings on the mound, while giving up three runs on one hit, and picked up the win.
Mason DeFoe gave up two runs and three hits in his one and one-third innings on the mound, while Cade Warbis gave up two runs on one hit in his one inning pitching.
In just one inning on the mound, Svihovec made only nine pitches but struck out two.
The Bears were hampered by three errors.
Belfield opened the game with two runs in the first inning and held the lead until the Bears rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Knights opened up another two-run lead in the top of the fifth inning, and added to it with one more run in the sixth inning and three runs in the top of the seventh.
Down 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Bears came back to tie the game (8-8), forcing an eighth inning.
After one batter, Svihovec came into the game, striking out two while a Knights’ base runner was picked off trying to steal third.
In the bottom of third inning, Svihovec got on base with a walk and stole second, then moved to third when the pitcher gave up a third walk.
It was Ty Warbis’ one-out sacrifice fly to left field that scored the winning run, sending Svihovec across the plate.
Svihovec also was the winning pitcher.
The big rally was started in the top of the seventh when Wokal doubled to lead off the Bears. Wokal moved to third on a one-out single by Svihovec and scored on Warrick Dilse’s single. Moments later, Svihovec would score on an error, cutting the Knights’ lead to 8-4.
Warrick Dilse and Mason DeFoe would score on Ty Warbis’ double to right field, cutting the lead to 8-6.
Wokal singled to score Ty Warbis and Wilson, tying the game.
Cyclones win in ninth
The Bears had more hits in the second-chance game against the Cyclones Tuesday (July 28) evening in Beulah.
Unfortunately for the Hettinger/Scranton/Bowman/Lemmon Bears, the hosts had more runs at the end of the game.
The game was scoreless through three innings before the Cyclones scored one run in the top of the fourth.
The Bears answered with a run of their own to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Cyclones scored three in the top of the sixth, while the Bears answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, then tied the game with another run in the seventh.
But a five-run outburst in the top of the ninth inning by the Cyclones decided the game.
Warrick Dilse and Cade Warbis both hammered three hits in five trips to the plate, as they led a 14-hit assault of the Cyclone pitching.
Svihovec, Wilson and Ty Warbis were each 2 for 4 at the plate, with Ty Warbis getting the only RBI for the Bears.
Svihovec went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits. He also struck out two.
Ty Warbis gave up three runs on four hits in two innings on the mound. The Cyclones got one run off Warrick Dilse in one inning.
The Bears got their first run in the fourth when Ty Warbis’ ground out scored Mason DeFoe from third, tying the game at 1-1.
The Bears scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ty Warbis and Cade Warbis got one-out singles to start the rally. Both would come around to score, cutting the lead to 4-3.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bears would tie the game at 4-4 when Warrick Dilse would score from third on an error after starting the play on second.
But it was the five runs by the Cyclones in the top of the ninth, which ended the game and the season for the Bears.
