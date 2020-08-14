Parents of athletes planning to participate at fall sports in Bowman County High School were briefed on the priorities and plans for competition during the COVID-19 pandemic Aug. 6 at Reinhiller field.
The school’s two athletic directors, Nick Walker and Tyler Senn, joined with volleyball and cross country coaches to try explain the ‘new normal’ sports would have both in scheduling but also in traveling.
The previous night the school board had approved a plan not only for starting school, but also for allowing the athletic teams to compete that was tied to the governor’s new color code created over the summer.
Walker, who is also the football coach, rotated between the three groups of parents and athletes separated by the stands as he explained the guidelines the programs would be starting with.
Under the new guidelines, even the schedule became fluid with early contests with out of the area schools being canceled and attempts to reschedule more local competitions. The coaches even explained that safety would be the main concern for travel with parents allowed to transport their athletes to competitions as well as take them home.
It also meant there would be changes in tickets available, especially on the road, to family members. Walker explained that under the green COVID-19 code, the visiting team would be allowed just two tickets per sport and the family members would have to be on a list to be allowed in. “If your name is not on the list, you will not be allowed in,” he told the parents and athletes.
He also explained that travel would change with the teams showing up for the competition and then leaving after the contests.
“I will be really honest. We are going to do our best to keep people safe,” he said to the group of players and parents.
“The game schedule is going to be very fluid. We are still looking for a couple of junior high games now that our triangular and quadrangular are done. We still have to figure out if Baker can cross the state line. If they can’t then we are looking at more A, B and C volleyball games,” Walker said.
He also explained that if athletes had a physical from last year, it would be extended through the season. The students who did not have a physical from last year would need to get one before being able to participate in the fall sports. “It is only if you are new to Bowman County or a seventh grader, that we would need you to get a baseline (concussion) test,” Walker added.
Volleyball will be getting off to a later start than either football or cross country, the co-athletic director said, which gives that program slightly more time. Both football and cross-country started practice Monday, while volleyball practice begins Monday (Aug. 17).
One of the changes is the coaches and staff will create a record of the athletes and facilities used at any time. “We have to have a web if someone one were to test positive,” Walker explained. “We have to know where Nick Walker sat on the bus in relation to everyone else. We have to know where Nick Walker was in a drill, in relation to everybody else.
“Volleyball will be difficult. Football will be difficult – if not impossible – but we will give it a go. There will be lots of paperwork,” he said. The reason for it is for the contact tracing if a player or coach is found to have tested positive, he explained.
He also asked the parents to keep their children at home if they are sick.
“We need to be smart on how we are approaching this type of thing,” he said, acknowledging that some people may have allergies.
The school is not trying to violate health and privacy rules, but if students are getting tested for COVID, they should stay home until they have the results showing they are negative or positive, Walker added. “At that place or time, we’ll know if we have to go through the contact tracing model.”
The coaches will have seating charts for the athletes on the bus when the teams travel to games. “Sisters will have to sit together,” he told the athletes and parents in the volleyball program. “We have three brothers on the football team that will have to sit together.”
He also told the parents and athletes that the coaches would recommend, but not require masks. But that could change if the state changes the COVID-19 level upwards from green.
