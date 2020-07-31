The Hettinger/Scranton/Bowman/Lemmon Bears split a home doubleheader June 21, closing out their regular season before playing in the district playoff.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 15-10-2 record and opened the playoffs Monday (July 27) in Beulah. The team is a comprised of players from Bowman, Hettinger, Scranton and Lemmon (SD).
Bears take opener
Jacob Svihovec opened the doubleheader by throwing a five-hitter in his 7-1 triumph over the Belfield/South Heart Knights.
Svihovec was aided by a six-run outburst in the second inning.
The scoring barrage followed a run scored by Warrick Dilse on Tanner DeFoe’s RBI single which gave the hosts a 1-0 lead.
But the second inning outburst started with a double by Ty Warbis and a single by Brendan Rasmussen.
Connor Dilse hit into a fielder’s choice forcing Rasmussen to be out at second, but scoring Cade Warbis, who came in as a courtesy runner.
Cam Wokal followed with an infield single that moved Connor Dilse to second, then scored on Svihovec’s double to left field.
Warrick Dilse hit a 2 RBI single next, scoring both Wokal and Svihovec and giving the Bears a 5-0 lead with two outs.
Mason DeFoe hit a fly to center, scoring Warrick Dilse.
Bo Wilson doubled to score DeFoe.
Ty Warbis singled to move Wilson to third, but was then thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning with the Bears holding a 7-0 lead.
The Bears got the win, getting 13 hits off the Knights’ pitcher in the five-inning contest.
DeFoe led the way, going 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Warrick Dilse also finished with 2 RBIs, while going 2 for 3 at the plate and scoring twice. Svihovec also was 2 for 3 at the plate, with one RBI and scoring once. Ty Warbis and Wokal both finished 1 for 2 at the plate scored once.
On the mound, Svihovec struck out five in five innings and walked on batter.
The Knights scored their only run in the top of the fourth inning when a runner scored on a passed ball.
Knights win
The Bears scored first in the first inning, but it was the Knights that picked up the winning run in the third inning when they pulled ahead of their hosts on the way to a 4-2 victory.
DeFoe started the game on the mound for the Bears, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out four.
Wokal came in and picked up the loss after giving up two runs on three hits in the final one and two-thirds innings, while striking out four batters.
Josh Dix led the Bears at the plate, going 2 for 2 while scoring one run. DeFoe scored the other Bears’ run, while finishing 1 for 1 at the plate.
Krump was the winning pitcher for the Knights, allowing three hits while striking out three.
District playoffs
The North Dakota Independent Baseball District 1 playoffs started Monday, July 27, in Beulah, with the Bears facing off in the opener of the three-day tournament against the Cyclones in a 3 p.m. game.
Class B has been split into seven districts across the state with teams like Beulah, Hettinger, Hazen and Belfield/South Heart making up district one. The teams compete through July with district and state tournaments at the end of the summer.
The Bears opened their season in June in Dickinson and won their opener, then tying 8-8 in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Bears got off to a 3-0-1 start for the season with a 12-8, 9-7 sweep over the Knights.
The Bears got their first loss against the Bismarck Capitals when they dropped the second game of a doubleheader by a narrow 5-4 score on June 9, dropping their record to 4-1-1 after the first six games.
