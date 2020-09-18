Bowman County picked up a pair of wins Saturday on the Hettinger Golf Course.
The boys’ team took a 29-point win, besting Stanley (50) and Killdeer (52), while on the girls’ side; they did even better with a lower 24-point score, while beating Killdeer (44) and Stanley (64).
Eighth grader Landyn Gerbig barely got the Bulldogs to individual win, edging Killdeer’s eighth grader Abby Hardersen by just three tenths of a second after running the 3.27-mile course. Gerbig was timed at 23:14 for the win.
Freshman Kenley Bowman placed third with a time of 23:39, right in front of Killdeer’s Adrianna Kent (23:41) and Hettinger-Scranton senior Sidra Sadowsky (fifth, 23:46).
Bowman County’s Julie Sarsland (sixth, 23:51) joined with teammates Rhyann Heyen (eighth, 24:50), Adyson Gerbig (ninth, 24:51) and Paysha Rex (tenth, 25:47) to give the squad five of the top 10 runners to cross the line. McKaylee Kalstrom was the final Bowman finisher in the varsity race, placing 14th with a time of 27:55.
On the boys side, it was Stanley senior Noah Rolfe winning the race with a time of 18:15 and Bowman sophomore Caleb Sarsland not far behind (second, 18:23).
After a pair of Killdeer runners, the Bulldogs had a small pack of three place fifth, sixth and seventh. Taylor Wanner was fifth (18:58), followed by Austin Wanner (19:33) and Jonah Njos (20:05).
Peyton Tuhy (ninth, 21:22) of Hettinger-Scranton was followed closely by Bowman’s Jaxson Hansey (11th, 23:05) and Karsen Kunseth (12th, 23:22), giving the Bulldogs six runners among the top 12 in the race.
Nick Rodakowsky (15th, 23:50), Noah Wokal (19th, 25:16) and Brady Hendrickson (22nd, 26:26) closed out the Bowman varsity squad.
Junior varsity
Bowman had three runners in the boys’ junior varsity race Saturday.
Landon McKintrick (sixth, 14:23) was followed by Shawn Sola (ninth, 14:46) and Mykel Walker (17th, 15:54).
Bowman County had four runners in the girls’ junior varsity race, with only Hettinger-Scranton fielding a complete team.
Liv Bowman (seventh, 17:46) was followed by AllieRae Stotts (tenth, 18:18), Alexia Reisenauer (12th, 18:28) and Kaylee Kinsey (20th, 22:38).
Hettinger-Scranton’s Kelly Schauer won the race with a time of 14:26.
