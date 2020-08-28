Bowman County burned the Heart River Cougars with a 26-0 shutout victory in spite of 95-degree temperatures Saturday afternoon on the road.
The Bulldogs made the trip to Belfield worth it, thanks to a shutout performance by the defense, according to head football coach Nick Walker.
“For the first game, it was what it was,” the coach said after the win. “We had some real good stretches. We had some stretches that we know we have got to improve on. We know we have to run the football better.”
He also praised his new quarterback, Quaid Lardy, who was making his first start. “He did a really good job of controlling what we needed to control. He threw the ball really well.”
Senior receiver Caleb Duffield also had a strong performance, the coach said.
Even with the decisive shutout win, there is room for improvement, according to the coach.
“Our biggest mission in the next two weeks is to run the ball better. That will be our mission. We will do a better job of coaching now that we have seen our team play. We will be able to assess positions. We played a lot of guys today – we played 23 or 24 guys in rotation,” Walker explained Saturday.
The coaches will get a good look at how the team played on film, the coach added.
“We will coach them up and we’ll be better off. Next, we will be playing at night.”
The defense is ahead of the offense and it showed in 26-0 victory. “But our offense will catch up in the next few weeks and we will be a better offensive team,” the coach said.
The team has had to replace a lot of talented in recent years, Walker said. “We have some guys who are very green. We played hard. We didn’t always do the right thing, but we played hard.
“That is the first thing as a coach that you are proud of. Now, we have to focus on who we are and what we could do better.”
He highlighted the play of his defensive line. “We were able to rotate seven bodies in there. I thought all of them played pretty well for the most part. I thought we tackled better.
“We have been trying to follow the guidelines set forth by the NFHS and have not tackled (during practice). We tackled better (in the game) than I thought we would.
The team will play two straight home games, according to the coach, but cited the COVID-19 situation as keeping the team and the staff focused on just the next game. “That is all we know for sure.
“In the world we are living in right now, you are only guaranteed the next week, so we are going to take advantage of it.
“We are going to play a lot better Friday night,” he added.
After the Aug. 28 game hosting Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, the Bulldogs will take on Dickinson Trinity at Reinhiller Field Sept. 4, COVID-19 permitting.
The games with Heart River and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron will not be counted in the region 4 standings, which would make the game against the Titans Sept. 4 the first to count in the regional race for a playoff berth.
The program is following guidelines established by the school, region and state governing the sport. Both the game against Heart River and Friday’s (Aug. 28) against the Raiders were replacement games for ones with teams from outside the area.
Around the Region
In other Region 4 play, the Killdeer Cowboys hammered Richardton-Taylor-Hebron Friday with a lopsided 33-0 victory, which avenged a loss to the Raiders late last season.
The win put Killdeer in a five-way tie in the season standings with Bowman County, Dickinson Trinity, New Salem and Southern McLean.
The Titans opened the season with a narrow 29-27 win over Bishop Ryan in a home opener Friday, while New Salem/Almont opened with an easy 48-0 shut out of visiting Tioga Saturday afternoon.
Southern McLean opened its season with a 36-0 road victory over South Prairie.
Shiloh Christian opened the season with a narrow 38-35 road loss to Harvey/Wells County.
Upcoming
The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks will be looking for their first win Friday when they visit Dickinson Trinity, while the New Salem Holsteins host Standing Rock Community in a rare Thursday night contest (Aug. 27) and Southern McLean goes to Garrison/Max Friday night.
Killdeer will take on former rival Hazen Friday night in the second of three straightaway games to start the season. For the AA-West Bison, the game will be the season opener.
Bowman County Football Schedule
08/28 - 6 p.m. - Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Bowman
09/04 - 6 p.m. - Dickinson Trinity at Bowman
09/11 - 6 p.m. - Killdeer at Killdeer
09/18 - 6 p.m. - Southern McLean at Bowman
09/25 - 6 p.m. - Heart River at Bowman
10/02 - 6 p.m. - Shiloh Christian at Miller Field
10/09 - 6 p.m. - Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Richardton
10/16 - 6 p.m. - New Salem at Bowman
